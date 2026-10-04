ETV Bharat / state

In Major Conservation Move, Two Great Indian Bustards Released Into Natural Habitat After Rewilding In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: A new and historic chapter was added on Sunday in the conservation of critically endangered, the Great Indian Bustard, in the Thar Desert.

For the first time, two Great Indian Bustards, bred through captive breeding, were released into their natural habitat in the Sudasari Range of the Desert National Park in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The birds were released into their habitat in the presence of Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

This is for the first time that Great Indian Bustards, bred at a breeding centre, have been released directly from a controlled environment into their natural habitat. State Minister for Forests Sanjay Sharma, Director General of Forests Santosh Tiwari, along with senior officials from the Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) were present on the historic occasion. During the event, officials and scientists shared information about the ongoing efforts and future plans for Great Indian Bustard conservation.

The two Great Indian Bustards released into their natural habitat were not released directly from the breeding centre into the wild. A thorough scientific process was followed to prepare them for natural life. Before release, both the Great Indian Bustards were kept in a rewilding tunnel for approximately two to three months.