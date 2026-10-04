In Major Conservation Move, Two Great Indian Bustards Released Into Natural Habitat After Rewilding In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
Before release, both the Great Indian Bustards were kept in a rewilding tunnel for approximately two to three months, reports Tanmay.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A new and historic chapter was added on Sunday in the conservation of critically endangered, the Great Indian Bustard, in the Thar Desert.
For the first time, two Great Indian Bustards, bred through captive breeding, were released into their natural habitat in the Sudasari Range of the Desert National Park in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The birds were released into their habitat in the presence of Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.
This is for the first time that Great Indian Bustards, bred at a breeding centre, have been released directly from a controlled environment into their natural habitat. State Minister for Forests Sanjay Sharma, Director General of Forests Santosh Tiwari, along with senior officials from the Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) were present on the historic occasion. During the event, officials and scientists shared information about the ongoing efforts and future plans for Great Indian Bustard conservation.
The two Great Indian Bustards released into their natural habitat were not released directly from the breeding centre into the wild. A thorough scientific process was followed to prepare them for natural life. Before release, both the Great Indian Bustards were kept in a rewilding tunnel for approximately two to three months.
During this time, they were trained to fly in an open environment, find food on their own, and behave in a manner consistent with natural conditions. Scientists continuously monitored the health and behavior of both the bird during the period. When both were found to be fully healthy and capable of living in their natural habitat, the decision was made to release them.
Both the birds have been fitted with GPS tags to enable scientists from Wildlife Institute of India to monitor them 24X7. Through GPS, information will be collected regarding their location, movement, flight, food search, safe havens, and natural behavior.
Power lines are considered a serious threat to Great Indian Bustards. The GPS information will help determine which areas the Great Indian Bustard is most active in, and which areas are safe or vulnerable. Additionally, potential threats from poachers and other risks will be continuously monitored. The data collected by scientists will be used to develop future conservation strategies.
The Wildlife Institute of India and the Forest Department have been working tirelessly for the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard for nearly a decade.
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