2 Engineers Die Due To Generator Fumes In Dehradun
The bodies of two engineers were found in the generator room of an internet service provider in Dehradun.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Dehradun: Two engineers died apparently after inhaling the generator fumes as they slept in the generator room of a company located in the Transport Nagar area of Dehradun.
The incident happened within the jurisdiction of the Patel Nagar police station. The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old Rohit Singh, a resident of Haridwar, and 26-year-old Lavkush (son of Ramsagar), a resident of Faizabad district, Uttar Pradesh.
A security guard alerted the police on Wednesday morning after the deaths. After receiving the information, personnel from the Patel Nagar police station rushed to the scene and shifted the individuals to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
According to police, preliminary investigation reveals that the deaths occurred due to suffocation caused by fumes from the generator. However, the exact cause of death will only be confirmed following a post-mortem examination.
The police had received information that two people were lying unconscious in the generator room of “Ishan Net Sol Private Limited” located at Sindhu Center.
Police arrived promptly and took the duo to the hospital. The two men were engineers employed by the company and were responsible for internet maintenance. They had gone to the generator room around 12:30 am on the night of September 29 to inspect a technical issue. Because of a power outage, they started the generator and later fell asleep in the same room.
The two were found unconscious when the security guard arrived in the morning. They were then taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Naresh Rathore, the SHO of Patel Nagar police station, said that the investigation revealed that both engineers were engaged in internet maintenance work at 'Ishan Net Sol Private Limited' at Sindhu Center.
After completing the inquest proceedings, the police sent both bodies for a post-mortem examination, which have been handed over to the families for last rites.
"As soon as the guard informed us that two people were unconscious, a police team immediately rushed to the scene. Both were immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Subsequently, post-mortem procedures were conducted, and the bodies were handed over to the families. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," said Rathore.
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