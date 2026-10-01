ETV Bharat / state

2 Engineers Die Due To Generator Fumes In Dehradun

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Dehradun: ​Two engineers died apparently after inhaling the generator fumes as they slept in the generator room of a company located in the Transport Nagar area of Dehradun.

The incident happened within the jurisdiction of the Patel Nagar police station. The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old Rohit Singh, a resident of Haridwar, and 26-year-old Lavkush (son of Ramsagar), a resident of Faizabad district, Uttar Pradesh. A security guard alerted the police on Wednesday morning after the deaths. After receiving the information, personnel from the Patel Nagar police station rushed to the scene and shifted the individuals to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. According to police, preliminary investigation reveals that the deaths occurred due to suffocation caused by fumes from the generator. However, the exact cause of death will only be confirmed following a post-mortem examination. The police had received information that two people were lying unconscious in the generator room of “Ishan Net Sol Private Limited” located at Sindhu Center.