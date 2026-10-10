ETV Bharat / state

2 Drug 'Smugglers' From West Bengal Injured In Encounter With Police In Gurugram

Two persons injured in encounter with police hospitalised for treatment. ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: Two drug smugglers received gunshot wounds while a policeman was also injured in an encounter late on Friday night in Gurugram, police said.

Two people sustained gunshot wounds to their legs, while the third was arrested by the police during an encounter with the Gurugram Crime Branch (Sector-65) team. A police officer was also injured during the encounter. All the injured persons are currently undergoing treatment.

The three accused have been identified as Marfat alias Maru (32), Phul Babu Sheikh (26), and Shrikul Sheikh (37). Marfat and Phul Babu are residents of the Murshidabad district, while Shrikul is from the Nadia district. Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said that the " miscreants" were wounded during a raid in a specific location after a tip-off about a planned robbery. Acting on the tip-off, a police team was formed, and a raid was conducted at the specific location. After spotting the police, the suspects opened fire. In the retaliatory action, two people were wounded while a third was apprehended, police said. A police officer was also injured during the encounter. According to Gurugram police spokesperson Kumar on October 9, the Crime Branch Sector-65 team received information that three armed persons were roaming in an area and were planning to commit a robbery.