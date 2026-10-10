2 Drug 'Smugglers' From West Bengal Injured In Encounter With Police In Gurugram
One policeman was also injured in the encounter in Gurugram.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Gurugram: Two drug smugglers received gunshot wounds while a policeman was also injured in an encounter late on Friday night in Gurugram, police said.
Two people sustained gunshot wounds to their legs, while the third was arrested by the police during an encounter with the Gurugram Crime Branch (Sector-65) team. A police officer was also injured during the encounter. All the injured persons are currently undergoing treatment.
The three accused have been identified as Marfat alias Maru (32), Phul Babu Sheikh (26), and Shrikul Sheikh (37). Marfat and Phul Babu are residents of the Murshidabad district, while Shrikul is from the Nadia district.
Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said that the " miscreants" were wounded during a raid in a specific location after a tip-off about a planned robbery.
Acting on the tip-off, a police team was formed, and a raid was conducted at the specific location. After spotting the police, the suspects opened fire. In the retaliatory action, two people were wounded while a third was apprehended, police said. A police officer was also injured during the encounter.
According to Gurugram police spokesperson Kumar on October 9, the Crime Branch Sector-65 team received information that three armed persons were roaming in an area and were planning to commit a robbery.
“Based on this information, the police team set up a blockade and began vehicle checks in the area between Nangli Umarpur and Sector-62. Around 11 pm, three individuals arrived on a motorcycle. The police team signaled them to stop, but the suspects attempted to flee on the bike. Subsequently, they opened fire on the police team," said the police spokesperson.
A total of six rounds were fired at the police team, with one hitting a police vehicle and another a police officer in the arm. The police team then pursued and cornered the suspects, and in the exchange of gunfire, two of them were shot in the legs.
According to police, they recovered "136 grams of MDMA, a pistol, a country-made firearm and an empty shell from the possession of the accused."
Police had announced a reward for Phul Babu in connection with an NDPS Act case. Further, four cases involving brawls, theft, possession of counterfeit currency, and violations of the NDPS Act are registered against Marfat, while two cases under the NDPS Act are registered against Phul Babu and one against Shrikul.
According to police, a case has been registered against the three accused at the Sector-65 police station for obstructing police personnel from carrying out duty, attempt to murder, and possession of illegal narcotics. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
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