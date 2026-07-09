ETV Bharat / state

2 Doctors Resign After Attack At Kalyan-Dombivli Hospital By Shiv Sena Corporator

Thane: Two doctors have resigned following the attack on medical staff by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre at a hospital in Kalyan-Dombivili in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

The complainant, Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe, and a witness, Dr Srushti Baviskar, resigned to register their protest. Dr Salunkhe holds a BAMS degree and has been working as a medical officer at Shastri Nagar Hospital for the past four months. Meanwhile, Dr Baviskar was serving as a Resident Medical Officer. Both have refused to work in that hospital.

While Dr Baviskar was finding fulfilment in regularly providing care to patients — ranging from the underprivileged to the general public—she was suddenly subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault by individuals who entered her office. Staff members stated that the doctors resigned because the entire incident was shocking and had left them shaken.

Meanwhile, Mhatre was arrested after mounting public pressure, especially from doctors and members of the opposition parties. However, he was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital after claiming to have fallen ill.

On the night of July 6, a commotion erupted at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, which is attached to Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s health department.

A family had come for a medical emergency of their pregnant daughter, Priyanka Ugmale, following which a call was made to Mhatre and his associates. They were seen assaulting doctors and nurses present on duty, over an argument. This video went viral. During her examination, it was revealed that her umbilical cord had wrapped twice around the baby's neck, necessitating immediate surgery.

The hospital informed her and her husband that there were no beds available in the NICU at Shastri Nagar Hospital. The doctors present advised the woman and her relatives to transfer the baby to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, Mumbai, for further treatment. Dissatisfied with this advice, the relatives called local Corporator Mhatre.

Late at night, Mhatre is seen to arrive at the hospital with his supporters. They got into an argument with the doctors and accused them of delaying the treatment. The argument escalated into a physical altercation. CCTV footage shows Mhatre also slapping a female doctor.