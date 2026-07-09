2 Doctors Resign After Attack At Kalyan-Dombivli Hospital By Shiv Sena Corporator
The complainant, Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe, and a witness, Dr Srushti Baviskar, resigned to register their protest.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Thane: Two doctors have resigned following the attack on medical staff by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre at a hospital in Kalyan-Dombivili in the Thane district of Maharashtra.
The complainant, Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe, and a witness, Dr Srushti Baviskar, resigned to register their protest. Dr Salunkhe holds a BAMS degree and has been working as a medical officer at Shastri Nagar Hospital for the past four months. Meanwhile, Dr Baviskar was serving as a Resident Medical Officer. Both have refused to work in that hospital.
While Dr Baviskar was finding fulfilment in regularly providing care to patients — ranging from the underprivileged to the general public—she was suddenly subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault by individuals who entered her office. Staff members stated that the doctors resigned because the entire incident was shocking and had left them shaken.
Meanwhile, Mhatre was arrested after mounting public pressure, especially from doctors and members of the opposition parties. However, he was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital after claiming to have fallen ill.
On the night of July 6, a commotion erupted at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, which is attached to Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s health department.
A family had come for a medical emergency of their pregnant daughter, Priyanka Ugmale, following which a call was made to Mhatre and his associates. They were seen assaulting doctors and nurses present on duty, over an argument. This video went viral. During her examination, it was revealed that her umbilical cord had wrapped twice around the baby's neck, necessitating immediate surgery.
The hospital informed her and her husband that there were no beds available in the NICU at Shastri Nagar Hospital. The doctors present advised the woman and her relatives to transfer the baby to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, Mumbai, for further treatment. Dissatisfied with this advice, the relatives called local Corporator Mhatre.
Late at night, Mhatre is seen to arrive at the hospital with his supporters. They got into an argument with the doctors and accused them of delaying the treatment. The argument escalated into a physical altercation. CCTV footage shows Mhatre also slapping a female doctor.
During this assault, two doctors and three nurses are reported to have sustained injuries. The Dean and hospital staff filed a First Information Report with the local police station. Leaders from various political parties visited the hospital and demanded strict action against the accused.
Protesters Resume Duty After Arrest of Accused
The hospital staff called a strike. The director of the hospital called the police to register the FIR. Doctors, nurses, and the staff at Dombivli’s Shastri Nagar Hospital and Kalyan’s Rukminibai Hospital went on strike. Both of which were shut for two days. Doctors and the staff finally called off the strike on July 9, after Mhatre was apprehended.
Both Hospitals are functioning normally
Services at both the KDMC hospitals have returned to normal from the early hours of Thursday. Large crowds of patients and their relatives were seen waiting at both KDMC hospitals, and they too extended their support to the medical staff. Now all medical services have been restored. A strong police force has been deployed, and additional security has been stationed at the hospital to prevent any untoward incidents.
Staff Demands and Shortage of Doctors
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also condemned the incident and has asked for strict action. "Both doctors belong to an outsourced agency; even if they have submitted their resignations, they would have done so to their controlling agency. We have not received them yet," said Dr Deepa Shukla, Medical Health Officer of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
Meanwhile, the court rejected the demand of the lawyer Ramesh Mhatre, saying that the hearing will not be held without the accused being produced in person.
Read More