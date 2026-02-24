2 Dead, 4 Critically Injured After Wall Collapses During Drain Work In Bhubaneswar
Incident at Badagarh Bhoisahi leaves two workers dead; four hospitalised as police launch investigation into contractor’s role.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 11:29 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Two workers were killed and four others critically injured after a wall collapsed during drainage work at Badagarh Bhoisahi in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
The incident occurred while labourers were digging a roadside drain. According to locals, a pit had been excavated for drainage construction when the adjacent wall suddenly gave way, reportedly due to a landslide triggered by the digging.
One worker died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Sannyasi Maharana (50) of Ganjam district. The identity of the second deceased is yet to be established. After the post-mortem, Maharana’s body was handed over to his family. Authorities said the second body will be handed over once identification is confirmed and family members are traced.
Four injured workers are currently undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital. Officials said they may be shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar or SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack if their condition worsens.
Police from Badagarh station have reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Officers said the contractor who engaged the workers will also be questioned as part of the probe.
Recounting the incident, the wife of one of the deceased said her husband was inside the drain pit when the wall collapsed.
“Ten people had come for work around 2.15 pm. Six were working at the site. Three were standing above, and one had stepped away. My husband was digging soil inside the pit when the wall suddenly collapsed. He was crushed before my eyes and could not escape,” she said.