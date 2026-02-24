ETV Bharat / state

2 Dead, 4 Critically Injured After Wall Collapses During Drain Work In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two workers were killed and four others critically injured after a wall collapsed during drainage work at Badagarh Bhoisahi in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while labourers were digging a roadside drain. According to locals, a pit had been excavated for drainage construction when the adjacent wall suddenly gave way, reportedly due to a landslide triggered by the digging.

One worker died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Sannyasi Maharana (50) of Ganjam district. The identity of the second deceased is yet to be established. After the post-mortem, Maharana’s body was handed over to his family. Authorities said the second body will be handed over once identification is confirmed and family members are traced.

Four injured workers are currently undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital. Officials said they may be shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar or SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack if their condition worsens.