ETV Bharat / state

2 Dead, 1 Injured As Speeding SUV Rams Into Truck On Delhi-Jammu Highway In Haryana

Kurukshetra: A 26-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son died on the spot, while her husband sustained serious injuries after their Mahindra Thar, while heading home, rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Jammu National Highway-44 near Ratangarh village in Haryana.

According to Shahabad Station House Officer (SHO) Surender Sandhu, Robin Gupta, 28, a grocery store owner, along with his wife Mahak Gupta,26, and their 3-year-old son, Vihan, went for dinner at 'Mannat Haveli' in Shahabad in his newly purchased Thar on Tuesday.

While they were returning home in their Thar late that night, the speeding vehicle collided with a truck. The impact was so severe that the Thar was left completely damaged. At the time, little Vihan was sitting in his mother’s lap.

Passersby who arrived at the scene acted promptly, rushing all three victims to a hospital. Upon arrival, doctors declared Mahak and Vihan dead. Robin Gupta, who was driving the vehicle, sustained serious injuries. However, his life was narrowly saved as the vehicle's airbags acted in time. Robin is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

At the time of the incident, Robin’s parents were in Dehradun for the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Upon receiving news of the tragedy, they returned to Shahabad that night.