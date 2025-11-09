ETV Bharat / state

Police Recover Over Rs 2 Crore In Cash, Contraband During Raid At Drug Smuggler's House In UP's Pratapgarh

Bhukar stated that the contraband recovered from the spot are estimated at around Rs 1 crore. The total value of the cash and drugs is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore. He said the accused were identified as Reena, wife of Mishra who is in prison, their daughter Komal, son Vinayak and relatives and Yash and Ajit. The police team which conducted the raid has been awarded Rs 25,000.

Bhukar stated that information was received that fake forms had been submitted for Mishra's bail application. "When the person who submitted the forms was called for verification, the case was found to be fraudulent. An FIR was registered. Following this, the police took action and raided the premises with the help of CO Kunda and the Manikpur police station, resulting in the recovery of cash and drugs. Due to the large amount of cash, counting took approximately 22 hours," he said.