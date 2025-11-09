Police Recover Over Rs 2 Crore In Cash, Contraband During Raid At Drug Smuggler's House In UP's Pratapgarh
Police said the raid was conducted on the house of Rajesh Mishra, who is in jail. His wife, children and two others were arrested.
November 9, 2025
Pratapgarh: Manikpur police in Pratapgarh, during a raid at a drug smuggler's house, recovered over Rs 2 crore in cash.
Police said five persons including two women were arrested in the raid. Pratapgarh SP Deepak Bhukar stated that Circle Officer, Kunda led the police team which raided the home of drug mafia Rajesh Mishra.
A large amount of cash and drugs were recovered during the raid. He stated that the cash recovered included Rs 2.15 crore rupees in cash.
Bhukar stated that the contraband recovered from the spot are estimated at around Rs 1 crore. The total value of the cash and drugs is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore. He said the accused were identified as Reena, wife of Mishra who is in prison, their daughter Komal, son Vinayak and relatives and Yash and Ajit. The police team which conducted the raid has been awarded Rs 25,000.
Bhukar stated that information was received that fake forms had been submitted for Mishra's bail application. "When the person who submitted the forms was called for verification, the case was found to be fraudulent. An FIR was registered. Following this, the police took action and raided the premises with the help of CO Kunda and the Manikpur police station, resulting in the recovery of cash and drugs. Due to the large amount of cash, counting took approximately 22 hours," he said.
