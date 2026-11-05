ETV Bharat / state

Violent Clash Outside Private School In West Bengal Leaves 2 Class 9 Students Injured

Kanchrapara: Two Class 9 students were injured during a violent clash outside a private school in West Bengal.

A Class 10 student allegedly attacked a Class 9 student with a pair of scissors, leaving him injured. During the incident, another Class 9 student was left bleeding while attempting to intervene to protect his friend.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon outside a private English-medium school located on Shibtala Lane, Bagmore, Kanchrapara. The altercation occurred over a previous dispute.

The injured students have been identified as Naitik Sau and Satyam Kumar Yadav, and they were heading to their private tuition when they were attacked.

According to eyewitnesses' accounts, the Class 10 student suddenly blocked the path of the two friends in front of the school, which triggered the fight. During the altercation, the use of abusive language is believed to have led to the violent attack.

The Class 10 student pulled a pair of scissors from his school bag and attacked the Class 9 student, striking him forcefully on the forehead and the back of his head. In the attack, another Class 9 student, Naitik, a resident of Kanchrapara Mandal Bazar, was injured as he stepped in to stop the fight. He was left bleeding from injuries sustained in the scissor attack and has been hospitalised.

Following the violent incident, school staff and parents of other students rescued the two victims, who were covered in blood, and immediately rushed them to a local private hospital.

After receiving the information, a police team from the Halishahar Police Station arrived at the scene while the families of the injured students were informed about the incident.

The parents of the injured students have expressed outrage over the incident, while the accused student has fled from the scene.

An investigating officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the police have initiated a probe in the case.