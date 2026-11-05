Violent Clash Outside Private School In West Bengal Leaves 2 Class 9 Students Injured
Two Class 9 students have been left injured in scissor attack following which police are scouting for CCTV footage, reports Pratiti Ghosh.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Kanchrapara: Two Class 9 students were injured during a violent clash outside a private school in West Bengal.
A Class 10 student allegedly attacked a Class 9 student with a pair of scissors, leaving him injured. During the incident, another Class 9 student was left bleeding while attempting to intervene to protect his friend.
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon outside a private English-medium school located on Shibtala Lane, Bagmore, Kanchrapara. The altercation occurred over a previous dispute.
The injured students have been identified as Naitik Sau and Satyam Kumar Yadav, and they were heading to their private tuition when they were attacked.
According to eyewitnesses' accounts, the Class 10 student suddenly blocked the path of the two friends in front of the school, which triggered the fight. During the altercation, the use of abusive language is believed to have led to the violent attack.
The Class 10 student pulled a pair of scissors from his school bag and attacked the Class 9 student, striking him forcefully on the forehead and the back of his head. In the attack, another Class 9 student, Naitik, a resident of Kanchrapara Mandal Bazar, was injured as he stepped in to stop the fight. He was left bleeding from injuries sustained in the scissor attack and has been hospitalised.
Following the violent incident, school staff and parents of other students rescued the two victims, who were covered in blood, and immediately rushed them to a local private hospital.
After receiving the information, a police team from the Halishahar Police Station arrived at the scene while the families of the injured students were informed about the incident.
The parents of the injured students have expressed outrage over the incident, while the accused student has fled from the scene.
An investigating officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the police have initiated a probe in the case.
Authorities are scouting for CCTV footage from the scene and the surrounding area as part of the investigation.
Satyam’s father, Upendra Kumar Yadav, said that his son was waiting outside for a friend to head to their tuition class when he was attacked and left injured. "They were about to leave for tuition after school hours when an altercation broke out with a Class 10 student. The student then pulled a pair of scissors from his bag and struck my son forcefully on the head. He also sustained an injury to the back of his head," he said.
After the incident, Upendra rushed to the hospital after learning about the incident, but he said he has not been able to speak with his son yet as he is undergoing medical treatment. "His condition is critical. He has sustained deep wounds in two or three places on his head," said Upendra.
The father of another student, who was injured, expressed outrage over the incident. "If there’s a disagreement, an argument, or even a physical scuffle, that might be understandable. But carrying knives and scissors in one's bag is completely unacceptable. It happened to my son today; the same thing could happen to other children tomorrow," he said.
The parents of the other school students have demanded strict action against the accused student.
Anuj Singh, a Class 9 student at the school, said a group of students was heading to private tuition after school hours when a tenth-grade student began making derogatory remarks. "When they asked why he was using abusive language, an argument ensued. Sushovon then pulled out a pair of scissors, the kind used for cutting paper, and attacked Satyam."
In the past, there have been other incidents of violent attacks on students reported in the state. Earlier on October 1 this year, a Class 9 student was injured as a classmate allegedly attacked him with a sharp object at a prominent school in Kolkata. An argument over books was seen to be responsible for the attack, which occurred in front of a teacher in the classroom. The 15-year-old boy was left with injuries to his neck and left hand.
On 7 July, 2026, police arrested three youths for hacking a 17-year-old Class 10 student to death over a fight during a football match in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.
The victim's family alleged that after an argument over the football game, the accused had been planning to take revenge.
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