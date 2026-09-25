ETV Bharat / state

2 Arrested In Lucknow For Gang Rape And Murder Of 60-Year-Old Woman

Lucknow: Police have arrested two persons for the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman in Mohanlalganj police station area.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday late in the night. The elderly woman was gang-raped and later beaten and strangled leading to her death.

The body of the victim was recovered in a semi-naked state on an empty plot. Police have registered an FIR in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southern) Mushtaq said the police have arrested two persons in the case, one of whom is a distant relative of the accused woman. “At around 1 am, a villager who went out for defecation heard the scream of a woman and immediately raised a noise. When the villagers reached the spot after hearing the noise, they found the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood in the bushes of an empty plot. The villagers immediately informed the family members and Mohanlalganj police station. On the basis of the statement of the eyewitness, we have made the arrests.”