2 Arrested In Lucknow For Gang Rape And Murder Of 60-Year-Old Woman
Police have detained third accomplice of the accused who is involved in the incident and are questioning him.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Lucknow: Police have arrested two persons for the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman in Mohanlalganj police station area.
According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday late in the night. The elderly woman was gang-raped and later beaten and strangled leading to her death.
The body of the victim was recovered in a semi-naked state on an empty plot. Police have registered an FIR in the incident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southern) Mushtaq said the police have arrested two persons in the case, one of whom is a distant relative of the accused woman. “At around 1 am, a villager who went out for defecation heard the scream of a woman and immediately raised a noise. When the villagers reached the spot after hearing the noise, they found the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood in the bushes of an empty plot. The villagers immediately informed the family members and Mohanlalganj police station. On the basis of the statement of the eyewitness, we have made the arrests.”
“The police caught an intoxicated accused a short distance away from the incident site. The accused was found lying on the ground under the influence of alcohol. When he was taken into custody and questioned, he revealed the names of his other companions,” added the police official.
According to police, the role of the third suspect is being investigated in the matter. Police said that before the woman was murdered, she had consumed liquor with one of the accused. An altercation ensued between the two over some matter following which the accused assaulted the woman leading to her death.
The postmortem of the body was done by a special panel of women forensic experts and doctors. The report has revealed that the woman was killed by strangulation. The woman had received severe injury marks on the body.
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