2 Arrested For Para-athlete Chirag Tyagi’s Murder, Third Accused At Large
Yash Khatik alleged that he was denied Asian Games selection due to an adverse medical report, and he held Chirag responsible for this outcome.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have solved the murder of national-level para-athlete Chirag Tyagi by arresting two accused.
The police have arrested Yash Khatik, 22, and Gagan Tyagi, 23, in connection with the case, apprehending them in the Railway Road-Bajaria area. A third accused involved in the murder conspiracy, identified as Abhay, alias Abhinav, remains absconding.
Ghaziabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhaval Jaiswal said that on May 31, information was received regarding the fatal shooting of Chirag Tyagi within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Nagar police station.
Acting on a written complaint by the deceased's family members, a case was registered, and police teams were constituted to investigate the matter. During the course of the investigation, which relied on CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and manual intelligence inputs, the crime was solved.
According to DCP Jaiswal, during interrogation, the prime accused, Yash Khatik, revealed that both he and Chirag Tyagi used to train for the 400-metre para-athletics event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Chirag had been selected for the Asian Games, whereas Yash failed to secure a spot. The accused alleged that he was denied selection due to an adverse medical report, and he held Chirag responsible for this outcome.
Yash alleged that Chirag had lodged a complaint with the sports association based on the contents of that medical report. According to the police, this specific incident fuelled a deep-seated grudge in the accused's mind against Chirag.
As a result, he conspired with his associate, Gagan Tyagi, to plan the murder. As part of this conspiracy, Abhay, alias Abhinav, provided them with a pistol. On the morning of May 30, Chirag was lured to the Sai Upvan area in Ghaziabad, where, at a secluded spot, the accused shot him in the head from behind.
The DCP stated that legal proceedings are currently underway against the accused. Sections related to criminal conspiracy have also been added to the case. Following the arrest of the absconding accused, other aspects of the entire conspiracy will also be investigated.
Also Read: