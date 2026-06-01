ETV Bharat / state

2 Arrested For Para-athlete Chirag Tyagi’s Murder, Third Accused At Large

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have solved the murder of national-level para-athlete Chirag Tyagi by arresting two accused.

The police have arrested Yash Khatik, 22, and Gagan Tyagi, 23, in connection with the case, apprehending them in the Railway Road-Bajaria area. A third accused involved in the murder conspiracy, identified as Abhay, alias Abhinav, remains absconding.

Ghaziabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhaval Jaiswal said that on May 31, information was received regarding the fatal shooting of Chirag Tyagi within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Nagar police station.

Acting on a written complaint by the deceased's family members, a case was registered, and police teams were constituted to investigate the matter. During the course of the investigation, which relied on CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and manual intelligence inputs, the crime was solved.