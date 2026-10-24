2 Arrested After Police Seize Adulterated Cheese In Rajasthan's Deeg
During joint raids at two separate facilities police seized adulterated cheese.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Deeg: Two people were arrested in Rajasthan's Deeg after police seized around 1800 kg of adulterated cheese.
The arrests were made during a special operation against food adulteration conducted across the district under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Kamble Sharan Gopinath.
The Kaithwara police, the District Special Team (DST), and the Food Department carried out joint raids on Friday at two separate facilities producing adulterated cheese.
Approximately 1,800 kg of adulterated cheese was seized from the two locations and it was destroyed on the site after samples were collected by a Food Safety Officer.
Superintendent of Police Gopinath said that the adulterated cheese was produced using soybean oil, palm olein oil, and skimmed milk powder.
During the investigation, it has been revealed that the cheese was being supplied to various states, including Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
The Food Department has collected samples from both locations for laboratory testing, and the facilities have been sealed.
The first operation took place at a dairy unit operating out of a house belonging to a man who has been identified as Sharif in Jajamka village.
Acting on a tip-off, the Kaithwara police arrived at the scene and found that the adulterated cheese was being produced there.
However, after coming across the police party, some people working at the facility fled from the scene.
The police arrested Sahil, a resident of Garhi Jhilpatti, at the site, and registered a formal case. The searches are on for other suspects.
During questioning, Sahil identified the owner of the facility as Maksud, a resident of Ghaseda, and claimed that he himself worked there as a clerk.
A team led by Food Safety Officer Narendra Singh collected the samples. A second operation was conducted at a dairy owned by one Ayub, located near Gram Dharamshala in the Manchi forest area. After arriving at the place, the police team arrested Ali, alias Alijan, a resident of Olanda, who was found extracting cheese at the production unit housed under a tin shed.
During questioning, he revealed that the facility belonged to Ayub and Mufid, both residents of Olanda.
Approximately 200 kg of adulterated cheese, 18 sacks of skimmed milk powder, 3 sacks of machine-cleaning powder, 11 canisters of refined palmolein oil, and 2 canisters of soybean oil were seized from the site.
Additionally, a pickup truck used for the distribution of the cheese was confiscated. After collecting a sample for testing, the Food Safety Officer oversaw the on-site destruction of approximately 200 kg of cheese.
The police have registered cases under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, and an investigation is underway.
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