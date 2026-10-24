ETV Bharat / state

2 Arrested After Police Seize Adulterated Cheese In Rajasthan's Deeg

Deeg: Two people were arrested in Rajasthan's Deeg after police seized around 1800 kg of adulterated cheese.

The arrests were made during a special operation against food adulteration conducted across the district under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Kamble Sharan Gopinath.

The Kaithwara police, the District Special Team (DST), and the Food Department carried out joint raids on Friday at two separate facilities producing adulterated cheese.

Approximately 1,800 kg of adulterated cheese was seized from the two locations and it was destroyed on the site after samples were collected by a Food Safety Officer.

Superintendent of Police Gopinath said that the adulterated cheese was produced using soybean oil, palm olein oil, and skimmed milk powder.

During the investigation, it has been revealed that the cheese was being supplied to various states, including Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Food Department has collected samples from both locations for laboratory testing, and the facilities have been sealed.

The first operation took place at a dairy unit operating out of a house belonging to a man who has been identified as Sharif in Jajamka village.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kaithwara police arrived at the scene and found that the adulterated cheese was being produced there.