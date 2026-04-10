ETV Bharat / state

1999 Kashmir Milk Scam: Former Milk Federation Officials Acquitted After 27 Years Due To 'No Evidence'

Srinagar: After nearly three decades of investigation, witness testimony and courtroom hearings, an anti-corruption court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday acquitted three former Kashmir Valley Milk Producers Cooperative Federation officials. The court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove the “criminal conspiracy” against them.

In a 122-page judgement, Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Mehreen Mushtaq said the state could not show that the accused had ever agreed to commit the alleged fraud, a finding that ultimately collapsed the prosecution's case.

“It is not clear when the accused met and when there was a prior meeting of minds to commit the alleged act,” the court said in one of the judgment's key observations.

The case, State through PS VOK vs Abdul Majeed Bhat, arose from FIR No. 24/1999 of Police Station Vigilance Organization Kashmir and was instituted on June 12, 2002.

The petitioner was the State through P/S VOK, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Wajahat Jamil. The respondents were Abdul Majeed Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, resident of Bagh-i-Mehtab, Srinagar, and then in-charge managing director of the federation; Gayas Ud Din, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khan, then accounts officer, resident of Dalal Mohalla, Srinagar, and now Ompora Colony, Budgam; and Abdul Rashid Rather, son of Ghulam Qadir, then accounts assistant and now marketing assistant, resident of Kadlabal Pampore.

The state had accused the three – Bhat, Din and Rather – of causing a wrongful loss of over Rs 3 crore (Rs 3,13,03,466.80) through inflated milk purchase rates, altered cash books, disputed salary withdrawals and alleged record tampering. They were tried under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, read with Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC.