1999 Kashmir Milk Scam: Former Milk Federation Officials Acquitted After 27 Years Due To 'No Evidence'
Srinagar court acquits three former milk federation officials after 30 years, citing lack of proof in alleged Rs 3 crore corruption, dismissing criminal conspiracy charges.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 10, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Srinagar: After nearly three decades of investigation, witness testimony and courtroom hearings, an anti-corruption court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday acquitted three former Kashmir Valley Milk Producers Cooperative Federation officials. The court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove the “criminal conspiracy” against them.
In a 122-page judgement, Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Mehreen Mushtaq said the state could not show that the accused had ever agreed to commit the alleged fraud, a finding that ultimately collapsed the prosecution's case.
“It is not clear when the accused met and when there was a prior meeting of minds to commit the alleged act,” the court said in one of the judgment's key observations.
The case, State through PS VOK vs Abdul Majeed Bhat, arose from FIR No. 24/1999 of Police Station Vigilance Organization Kashmir and was instituted on June 12, 2002.
The petitioner was the State through P/S VOK, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Wajahat Jamil. The respondents were Abdul Majeed Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, resident of Bagh-i-Mehtab, Srinagar, and then in-charge managing director of the federation; Gayas Ud Din, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khan, then accounts officer, resident of Dalal Mohalla, Srinagar, and now Ompora Colony, Budgam; and Abdul Rashid Rather, son of Ghulam Qadir, then accounts assistant and now marketing assistant, resident of Kadlabal Pampore.
The state had accused the three – Bhat, Din and Rather – of causing a wrongful loss of over Rs 3 crore (Rs 3,13,03,466.80) through inflated milk purchase rates, altered cash books, disputed salary withdrawals and alleged record tampering. They were tried under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, read with Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC.
However, as the court sifted through the long paper trail, including cash books, acquittance rolls, forensic opinions and audit material, it found the prosecution had failed to bridge suspicion with proof. Out of 38 listed witnesses, only 31 were examined during the trial.
“There is no evidence, either circumstantial or direct, to show that there was an agreement between the accused to commit some act,” the court said, dealing directly with the conspiracy charge.
The judgment noted that once the prosecution failed to establish the underlying illegal act, the conspiracy allegation could not survive. “When prosecution has failed to establish any illegal act, the question of agreement between the accused does not arise,” the court said.
The court also pointed to serious gaps in the cheating and forgery charges, saying the prosecution had not clearly shown who had been deceived, what valuable security had changed hands, or which forged document had actually been used for wrongful gain.
"In light of the above discussion, this court is of the opinion that the prosecution has failed to establish its case against the accused,” the judge asserted.
The three accused were acquitted of all charges and discharged from their personal and surety bonds. The court also directed that seized documents or property, if any, be released to the rightful claimant after the appeal period is over.
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