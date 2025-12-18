1993 Serial Train Blasts Case: Rajasthan HC Rejects Premature Release Of 4 Convicts
The petitioners argued that they have already completed more than 20 years in jail so they should be considered for premature release.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has rejected the plea for premature release of four convicts, serving life sentences in the serial bomb blasts in multiple trains in 1993.
A division bench of Justices Sudesh Bansal and Bhuvan Goyal dismissed the petitions filed by the convicts, Ashfaq Khan, Fazlur Rahman, Abre Rehmat Ansari and Mohammad Aejaz.
It stated that the accused were convicted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987 (TADA) and so they cannot be released prematurely. Under the power of judicial review, the high court cannot interfere by re-evaluating facts like an appellate court unless the administrative decision is arbitrary and contrary to law, it added.
The petition stated that the four were convicted in December 1993, and the Special TADA Court in Ajmer sentenced them to life imprisonment on February 28, 2004. The Supreme Court dismissed their appeal against this order on May 11, 2016. The petition stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a letter dated May 4, 2011, mentioned that terrorist offenses should be placed in a separate category, and the accused must serve at least 20 years of their sentence before reduction of their term can be considered.
The petition argued that since the petitioners have already served more than 20 years in jail, they had submitted representations to the MHA for premature release, but those were rejected in December 2022 and March 2024. It thus requested that the MHA's order be quashed and the petitioners be granted premature release. Opposing this, additional solicitor general Bharat Vyas, representing the Central government, argued that there is a restriction on reducing the sentences of those convicted under TADA so the petition should be dismissed.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the petition.
Also Read