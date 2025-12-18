ETV Bharat / state

1993 Serial Train Blasts Case: Rajasthan HC Rejects Premature Release Of 4 Convicts

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has rejected the plea for premature release of four convicts, serving life sentences in the serial bomb blasts in multiple trains in 1993.

A division bench of Justices Sudesh Bansal and Bhuvan Goyal dismissed the petitions filed by the convicts, Ashfaq Khan, Fazlur Rahman, Abre Rehmat Ansari and Mohammad Aejaz.

It stated that the accused were convicted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987 (TADA) and so they cannot be released prematurely. Under the power of judicial review, the high court cannot interfere by re-evaluating facts like an appellate court unless the administrative decision is arbitrary and contrary to law, it added.