1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: No Witness Examined In Jagdish Tytler Case; Court Defers Hearing To July 15
The court was informed that prosecution witness Haribhushan Sharma, who was scheduled to be recorded is suffering from Parkinson's disease and is currently bedridden.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Proceedings in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress leader Jagdish Tytler made no progress on Wednesday after the statement of a key prosecution witness could not be recorded due to ill health.
Special Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court adjourned the matter to July 15. The statement of prosecution witness Haribhushan Sharma was scheduled to be recorded during the hearing. However, the court was informed that Haribhushan Sharma is suffering from Parkinson's disease and is currently bedridden. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted that his testimony could not be recorded because of his medical condition.
Earlier, during the hearing on May 25, the court was informed that Haribhushan had shifted from Delhi to Indore. Following the CBI's request, the court issued a summons to his Indore address to secure his appearance.
The trial is being conducted in connection with the alleged violence at Pul Bangash Gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. During an earlier hearing on May 12, the court recorded the statement of former Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.
Another key prosecution witness, Harpal Kaur Bedi, had deposed before the court on July 12, 2025, identifying Tytler as the person she allegedly saw near Pul Bangash Gurdwara during the violence.
In her testimony, Harpal Kaur stated that Tytler arrived near the gurdwara, allegedly incited the mob, and that following his alleged instigation, the crowd set the gurdwara on fire and killed three Sikhs. She also alleged that her wholesale television shop near the gurdwara was looted during the violence.
Harpal Kaur told the court that her husband, Amarjit Bedi, was a Congress leader and that Tytler had previously visited their shop, enabling her to identify him. She also alleged that later in the day, the mob dragged Sikhs who had taken shelter in a nearby house, killed them, and burnt their bodies.
The complainant in the case, Lakhwinder Kaur, has also alleged that Granthi Surendra Singh informed her that her husband, Badal Singh, was killed by the mob near Pul Bangash Gurdwara. According to her statement, Tytler was allegedly instigating the crowd by raising slogans calling for attacks on Sikhs and the burning of the gurdwara.
The case is based on the CBI's allegation that Tytler incited the mob that attacked and set fire to the Pul Bangash Gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The trial court had taken cognisance of the CBI charge sheet against Tytler on July 26, 2023. He was granted anticipatory bail on August 4, 2023.
The CBI has charged Tytler under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Tytler has denied the allegations against him.
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