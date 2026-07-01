ETV Bharat / state

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: No Witness Examined In Jagdish Tytler Case; Court Defers Hearing To July 15

New Delhi: Proceedings in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress leader Jagdish Tytler made no progress on Wednesday after the statement of a key prosecution witness could not be recorded due to ill health.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court adjourned the matter to July 15. The statement of prosecution witness Haribhushan Sharma was scheduled to be recorded during the hearing. However, the court was informed that Haribhushan Sharma is suffering from Parkinson's disease and is currently bedridden. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted that his testimony could not be recorded because of his medical condition.

Earlier, during the hearing on May 25, the court was informed that Haribhushan had shifted from Delhi to Indore. Following the CBI's request, the court issued a summons to his Indore address to secure his appearance.

The trial is being conducted in connection with the alleged violence at Pul Bangash Gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. During an earlier hearing on May 12, the court recorded the statement of former Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Another key prosecution witness, Harpal Kaur Bedi, had deposed before the court on July 12, 2025, identifying Tytler as the person she allegedly saw near Pul Bangash Gurdwara during the violence.