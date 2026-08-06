ETV Bharat / state

1971 War-Era T-55 Tank To Be Installed At Rajasthan Martyr Memorial

Makrana: The 1971 war-retired T-55 battle tank will be mounted at a war memorial dedicated to 1971 war hero Martyr Jagdish Singh in Chawandiya village of Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district. The tank played an important role in India's victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi, has sanctioned the allocation of the decommissioned T-55 tank to the Makrana Panchayat Samiti for a motivational display. The tank was dispatched from the Central Armed Fighting Vehicle Depot (CAFVD) Kirkee Depot on Wednesday and is expected to reach Chawandiya by Saturday morning.

Once installed, it will become the third military tank displayed in Nagaur district. While the Indian Army has provided the tank free of cost, the transportation expenses from Pune to Chawandiya are being borne by the martyr's family.