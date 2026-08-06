1971 War-Era T-55 Tank To Be Installed At Rajasthan Martyr Memorial
The Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi, has sanctioned the allocation of the decommissioned T-55 tank
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Makrana: The 1971 war-retired T-55 battle tank will be mounted at a war memorial dedicated to 1971 war hero Martyr Jagdish Singh in Chawandiya village of Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district. The tank played an important role in India's victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
The Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi, has sanctioned the allocation of the decommissioned T-55 tank to the Makrana Panchayat Samiti for a motivational display. The tank was dispatched from the Central Armed Fighting Vehicle Depot (CAFVD) Kirkee Depot on Wednesday and is expected to reach Chawandiya by Saturday morning.
Once installed, it will become the third military tank displayed in Nagaur district. While the Indian Army has provided the tank free of cost, the transportation expenses from Pune to Chawandiya are being borne by the martyr's family.
Makrana MLA Zakir Hussain Gasawat has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh from his constituency development fund to construct the platform for the tank to be mounted.
The T-55 tank weighs around 37 tonnes and carried a crew of four. It was equipped with a 105-mm main gun capable of striking targets up to 2.5 kilometres away. The tank had a capability to cross trenches of about 2.7 metres wide, and its speed was about 50 kmph. It featured protection against nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) threats.
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