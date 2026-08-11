ETV Bharat / state

19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in Palghar, Three Suspects Arrested

Palghar: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in a secluded area in Talasari taluka of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police officials said on Tuesday. Three accused have been apprehended so far, while special teams are working to trace the others, they said.

According to preliminary information, the woman was staying at a friend’s house. On August 9, she and her boyfriend had gone to Gujarat for an outing. While returning, their motorcycle reportedly broke down on the road in the Talasari area.

The woman told police that six men on two motorcycles were present at the spot. Taking advantage of the situation, some of the men allegedly forced her onto a motorcycle, following which their accomplices arrived. She was allegedly taken to a secluded location near the ‘Dak Bungalow’ area, where she was assaulted.

After the incident, the woman contacted the police and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Acting swiftly, teams took one suspect into custody on Monday and detained two others on Tuesday.