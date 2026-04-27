ETV Bharat / state

19-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide At University Hostel In Gujarat's Surat

Surat: A 19-year-old student died by suicide in a hostel building at a private university in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday, official sources said. The deceased, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, was studying at P.P. Savani University and residing in the boys’ hostel on campus, they said.

According to official sources, the incident took place at around 6:30 AM. Hostel rector Tarunkumar Saheb Singh Jat informed the Kosamba police, who rushed to the scene, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Official sources said that no suicide note has been found at the spot, and the reason why he took the drastic step could not be ascertained yet. The family of the deceased has been informed, and further details are awaited following their arrival and questioning of fellow students.