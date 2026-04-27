19-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide At University Hostel In Gujarat's Surat
The student took the extreme step at around 6:30 AM on Sunday. The police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Surat: A 19-year-old student died by suicide in a hostel building at a private university in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday, official sources said. The deceased, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, was studying at P.P. Savani University and residing in the boys’ hostel on campus, they said.
According to official sources, the incident took place at around 6:30 AM. Hostel rector Tarunkumar Saheb Singh Jat informed the Kosamba police, who rushed to the scene, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Official sources said that no suicide note has been found at the spot, and the reason why he took the drastic step could not be ascertained yet. The family of the deceased has been informed, and further details are awaited following their arrival and questioning of fellow students.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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