ETV Bharat / state

19-Year-Old Punjab Woman Saves Two Lives Through Kidney Donation After Fatal Road Accident

Sangrur: The family of 19-year-old Karnveer Kaur, who died in a road accident, donated both her kidneys, saving the lives of two people. The family said they found comfort in knowing that their decision to donate their young daughter’s organs had given two people a new lease on life.

Karnveer Kaur, a resident of Mulowal village in the Dhuri constituency of Punjab’s Sangrur district, died in a road accident. Following her death, her family decided to donate her organs. Her kidneys were donated at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and transplanted into two different recipients, saving both their lives.

Karnveer’s father, Jagdeep Singh, said his daughter had completed her International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examination and wanted to move to Canada. She was planning to join her elder sister there in two months, but her sudden death changed the family’s plans.

Her mother, Jaswinder Kaur, said that although her daughter was no longer alive, she had given two people a chance to live.

She also appealed to people to consider organ donation, saying that the body eventually turns to ashes after death, but donating organs can help save lives and provide support to other families.