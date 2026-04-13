19-Year-Old Student Murdered On Her Way To College In Himachal Pradesh; Suspect Detained With Sickle
The female student was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon while she was on way to the college near Naun village of Sarkaghat.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Mandi: A 19-year-old female student was murdered on way to college in the Sarkaghat region of Mandi district on Monday. Police have detained a youth and recovered a sickle, the possible weapon of offence from his possession.
It is understood that the murder took place near Naun village in the Gopalpur area of Sarkaghat, where the girl was attacked by the assailant in the middle of the road. Her throat-slit body was discovered by locals and later taken into custody by the police.
Amidst the outrage and panic that gripped the area following the incident, villagers apprehended a young male suspect and handed him over to the police.
Mandi SP Vinod Kumar stated that the young man was found wandering under suspicious circumstances in a village approximately two kilometers away from the crime scene. Local residents grew suspicious of him, following which they apprehended him, he said.
“When the villagers searched the youth based on their suspicions, a sharp-edged weapon—a sickle—was recovered from his possession. It is suspected that this weapon was used to commit the murder. The villagers immediately informed the police, after which personnel from the Sarkaghat Police Station arrived at the scene and took the youth into custody. Currently, the police are conducting an intensive interrogation of the suspect,” added the SSP.
He said that the police are investigating the case from every possible angle. The interrogation of the apprehended youth is ongoing, and the case is expected to be solved soon, he added.
“The culprits will not be spared under any circumstances. Currently, the police are conducting an intensive interrogation of the suspect to determine whether he is the sole perpetrator of this heinous murder or if other individuals were also involved in the crime”.
A forensic team is currently collecting evidence from the scene. Additionally, the police are scrutinizing for any suspicious activities in the surrounding areas. Following the incident, security arrangements in the area have been stepped up, and the police have also appealed to the public to remain vigilant.