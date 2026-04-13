ETV Bharat / state

19-Year-Old Student Murdered On Her Way To College In Himachal Pradesh; Suspect Detained With Sickle

Mandi: A 19-year-old female student was murdered on way to college in the Sarkaghat region of Mandi district on Monday. Police have detained a youth and recovered a sickle, the possible weapon of offence from his possession.

It is understood that the murder took place near Naun village in the Gopalpur area of Sarkaghat, where the girl was attacked by the assailant in the middle of the road. Her throat-slit body was discovered by locals and later taken into custody by the police.

Amidst the outrage and panic that gripped the area following the incident, villagers apprehended a young male suspect and handed him over to the police.

Mandi SP Vinod Kumar stated that the young man was found wandering under suspicious circumstances in a village approximately two kilometers away from the crime scene. Local residents grew suspicious of him, following which they apprehended him, he said.