ETV Bharat / state

19-Year-Old Found Dead Days Before Birthday; Police Suspect Suicide Following Argument With Mother

Faridabad: A 19-year-old man was found hanging by the neck at his mother's house here days before his birthday, with police on Friday saying an argument with his mother may have driven the youth to suspected suicide.

On the other hand, a paternal uncle of the deceased has accused the mother and her current husband of murder, with police saying all angles are being investigated.

According to officials, the deceased -- Aditya Bhati, a resident of Delhi's Shalimar Bagh -- had arrived in Faridabad a few days earlier to stay with his mother. Rajkumar, the paternal uncle, said Aditya's father had passed away in 2016. Subsequently, his mother remarried and was living with her husband in Faridabad's Bhupani.

According to officials, the deceased allegedly got into an argument with his mother over the purchase of an expensive mobile phone just days before his 20th birthday on November 28.

The investigating officer (IO), Sub-inspector Shamsher Singh, said preliminary investigation has revealed that Aditya's mother had bought him a mobile phone some time ago, but he ended up breaking it. After this, he began demanding that she buy him an expensive new phone.

When his mother refused, an argument broke out between the two, and Aditya was upset with his mother over this, he said.