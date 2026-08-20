ETV Bharat / state

19-Year-Old Attacked After Reporting Drug Use At Kerala Hostel, Police Probe Institutional Negligence

Idukki: Police have intensified the investigation into the brutal assault of a 19-year-old student who his classmates allegedly attacked after reporting drug use at his hostel to teachers. Police have also invoked anti-ragging provisions in the case.

The student, a native of Anakkara in Idukki, is pursuing a mobile phone and laptop service course at Grandis, a private institute in Thodupuzha. He suffered severe injuries to his genitals in the assault and had to undergo emergency surgery at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, where his right testicle was removed.

The incident has also raised serious questions about the educational institution's alleged negligence and whether anyone tried to conceal the offence after the authorities became aware of it.

Students Housed In Rented Accommodation

More than 500 students study at the Thodupuzha-based institute. At the time of admission, authorities reportedly told students the institute had its own hostel facility. However, accommodation had actually been arranged in a rented house in the area.

Eleven students were staying in three rooms in the house, which allegedly lacked basic security arrangements. It was here that the 19-year-old noticed three of his roommates regularly consuming drugs, including marijuana.

The student subsequently informed his teachers about the drug use. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said the teachers asked him to provide video evidence to substantiate his allegation.

Acting on their instructions, the student secretly recorded the drug use on his mobile phone and handed the footage over to the teachers. The faculty later visited the hostel and questioned the students concerned. They admitted to consuming drugs but claimed that they had used them only once.

Although the teachers questioned the students, they did not take strict disciplinary action. The alleged failure of the institution to take appropriate action after learning about the drug use is now a key focus of the investigation.

Student Attacked After Footage Was Discovered

The accused students later discovered that an Anakkara native had recorded and submitted the footage to the teachers. The student alleged that his classmates abused him and then subjected him to a brutal physical assault.

He sustained serious injuries to his genitals and was rushed to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. His right testicle was removed through emergency surgery last Friday.

The student said he delayed reporting the assault because the attackers had threatened to kill him. The incident has left him with severe physical and mental trauma.