ETV Bharat / state

19-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Sister Dead Over Family Dispute In Northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly shooting his elder sister dead following a family dispute in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday. Mohammad Anas (19), allegedly shot his 32-year-old sister Waseema in the Gautampuri area on Friday evening and was arrested shortly after, they said.

A police team reached the spot after a PCR call was received at the New Usmanpur police station at around 8 pm and found Waseema lying with a gunshot injury. She was declared dead, police said.