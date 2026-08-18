ETV Bharat / state

19 Children Die In Balaghat As Malnutrition, Disease Raise Alarm

Balaghat/Bhopal: The deaths of 19 children in Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated Balaghat district have raised concern over malnutrition, inadequate healthcare and alleged gaps in the distribution of nutritional supplements.

While local residents say that 19 children have died in the last two months in villages including Machhurda, Korka, Matla, Kondeksa, Adori and Bondari. Villagers allege that nutritional supplements have not been distributed in the affected areas for nearly six months.

The Congress has also targeted the Mohan Yadav government over the deaths, alleging administrative negligence and failure to ensure basic health and nutrition services in remote tribal areas.

These villages are inhabited by tribal communities, including the Baiga and Gond communities. The areas are also affected by left-wing extremism, which has contributed to difficulties in infrastructure and access to government services, including nutritious food, which has led to malnutrition in the region.

“Two of the three children are underweight. One is five years old and weighs around 10 kg. We have not received nutritional supplements for a long time. If we had received them, then one child could have been saved,” said Sagnu Markam, a resident of Machhurda village, who lost his one son and three others are admitted to a hospital.

ETV Bharat attempted to contact Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria for a response. However, a response was not available.

The government operates several schemes aimed at addressing malnutrition and improving nutrition among children and vulnerable tribal communities.

These include PM POSHAN, which provides nutritious meals to schoolchildren; PM-JANMAN, which focuses on Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs); the Aahar Anudan Yojana, under which eligible women from communities such as Baiga, Bharia and Saharia receive monthly nutritional assistance; and Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0, which provide supplementary nutrition and take-home rations.

Residential tribal schools also provide meals to children staying at government-run institutions.