1,883 Students From Andhra Pradesh Selected For Reliance Foundation Scholarships
While 1,345 students awarded the scholarship are from Andhra Pradesh, 538 are from Telangana.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: As many as 1,883 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been selected in the national list of Reliance Foundation’s Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships for 2025–26.
Out of 5,100 scholars chosen nationwide — including 5,000 undergraduate and 100 postgraduate awardees — 1,345 are from Andhra Pradesh and 538 from Telangana. The results reflect the strong academic performance of the region, with selections made through a highly competitive national process.
The Reliance Foundation Scholarships aim to nurture India’s brightest minds, enabling them to pursue higher education without financial hurdles. Reflecting a strong 'merit-cum-means' approach, 83 per cent of this year’s scholars come from households earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. The cohort also features a strong representation of women and students with disabilities.
Selected undergraduate scholars will receive grants of up to Rs 2 lakh, while postgraduate scholars will receive up to Rs 6 lakh. Beyond the grant, scholars are provided with mentoring and leadership development opportunities and access to a global alumni network, fostering their growth into future leaders.
Among the scholars from Telangana is Yerra Shalini, the daughter of a farmer in Bhadrachalam, who is currently pursuing her BSc-BEd at IIT Ropar, Punjab. Shalini said, “For students from farming families like mine, financial constraints often become a barrier to higher education. The scholarship will allow me to focus fully on my studies and pursue my goals with confidence. It is an encouragement that motivates me to work harder and give back to the society.”
Inspired by the vision of Reliance Founder-Chairman Dhirubhai Ambani, the Foundation has awarded 33,471 scholarships to date, steadfastly supporting meritorious students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds across India. The 2025–26 cohort is part of Reliance Foundation’s enhanced commitment, announced in 2022 by Nita Ambani, to award 50,000 scholarships over 10 years.
