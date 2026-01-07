ETV Bharat / state

1,883 Students From Andhra Pradesh Selected For Reliance Foundation Scholarships

Hyderabad: As many as 1,883 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been selected in the national list of Reliance Foundation’s Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships for 2025–26.

Out of 5,100 scholars chosen nationwide — including 5,000 undergraduate and 100 postgraduate awardees — 1,345 are from Andhra Pradesh and 538 from Telangana. The results reflect the strong academic performance of the region, with selections made through a highly competitive national process.

The Reliance Foundation Scholarships aim to nurture India’s brightest minds, enabling them to pursue higher education without financial hurdles. Reflecting a strong 'merit-cum-means' approach, 83 per cent of this year’s scholars come from households earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. The cohort also features a strong representation of women and students with disabilities.