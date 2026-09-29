New Study Maps Erosion And Flood Risks In Uttarakhand's Pabbar Valley That Has 1,849 Streams & Steep Slopes
Researchers say risks in the valley vary sharply by location and call for targeted conservation, safer construction and field monitoring, reports Rohit Soni.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Dehradun: Follow the Pabbar River from its source above Rohru to its meeting with the Tons at Tyuni and the character of the valley keeps changing. Small streams descend from the mountainsides. Some slopes are sharply cut, while a few offer relatively stable ground. In heavy rain, those differences can determine where water gathers quickly, where soil is carried away and where a hillside may give way.
For the first time, researchers have mapped the river basin in enough detail to examine those differences across the whole catchment. Their study finds that more than 90 per cent of the Pabbar basin has slopes of at least 15 degrees. It also identifies 1,849 stream segments, many of them small channels in the upper mountains. Together, the findings explain why the valley can face localised erosion, landslides and fast-moving water even though some characteristics of the wider basin may moderate its overall flood response.
The study, published in Discover Geoscience on September 23, 2026, was conducted by Anju Dhanda, Anju Gupta and Deepak Saini of Kurukshetra University in Haryana and Rohit Mann of Government College, Gharaunda. It is the first comprehensive study of the Pabbar basin’s landforms and catchment characteristics. The researchers examined the shape of the basin, its slopes, the arrangement of its streams and the way these features influence runoff and erosion.
From Chandranahan Lake to the Tons
The Pabbar rises from Chandranahan Lake, about 4,000 metres above sea level, in the mountains above Rohru in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district. It travels approximately 87 km before joining the Tons River at Tyuni in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district. The Tons, which flows from the Mori region of Uttarkashi, later meets the Yamuna near Kalsi.
The Pabbar catchment covers 1,440.41 square kilometres. Himachal Pradesh accounts for 1,224.6 square kilometres, or roughly 85 per cent of that area; the remaining 215.80 square kilometres, about 15 per cent, lies in Uttarakhand. The Andhra, Whiskitty, Patsari, Gumma and Shikari Khad are among the river’s principal tributaries and water sources. Chirgaon, Rohru, Jubbal and Hatkoti are among the towns along its course.
Much of the story of this river lies in its smaller channels. The researchers counted 1,849 stream segments with a combined length of 1,760.68 km. The smallest, known as first-order streams, account for 1,453 of them and extend 918.92 km in all. Another 302 second-order streams have a combined length of 420.36 km.
The network then narrows to 74 third-order streams measuring 214.57 km, 15 fourth-order streams measuring 106.99 km, four fifth-order streams measuring 47.14 km and one sixth-order stream measuring 52.70 km. This makes the Pabbar a sixth-order drainage basin. In simple terms, small streams join other streams, forming larger channels that ultimately feed the main river.
Their number matters during a storm. Rain falling high on the slopes can enter many short channels, run downhill and raise water levels farther down the valley. The study associates the abundance of small upper-basin streams with active runoff and erosion in the mountainous terrain.
Steep ground, different risks
The slope figures show just how little of the catchment is gentle. About 47.85 per cent of the basin has slopes between 15 and 30 degrees. A further 42.76 per cent has slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Together, these areas make up 90.61 per cent of the basin; the steepest slopes reach about 72 degrees.
Water travels faster down steep ground, with a greater capacity to loosen and carry soil. Rockfalls and landslides also become concerns where slopes are unstable. The north-eastern and south-eastern parts of the basin include particularly sharp gradients, while the supplied report also identifies vulnerable terrain in the north-west.
In parts of the central and eastern valley, watercourses occur close together. Heavy rain can be channelled into these areas quickly, creating the possibility of local flash floods and high-velocity flows. That does not mean every part of the basin faces the same level of danger. A river’s response across its entire catchment can differ considerably from what happens in one steep tributary valley.
The researchers calculated a drainage density of 1.22 km of channel per square kilometre and a stream frequency of 1.28 per square kilometre. They also recorded a drainage texture of 1.56, a form factor of 0.46, an elongation ratio of 0.76 and a circularity ratio of 0.45. The average length of surface runoff before water reaches a channel was calculated at 0.41 km.
These measurements help describe how water moves through the catchment. Its relatively low drainage density and moderately elongated shape suggest that rainwater from different parts of the basin need not reach the main river all at once. The researchers also see potential for water to infiltrate the ground. But where rain is intense and slopes are steep, water can still gather rapidly in individual streams. A more moderate basin-wide flood response does not rule out a dangerous local one.
Soil loss changes across the valley
The study found no single pattern of erosion throughout the Pabbar valley. Higher soil loss was mapped in western and south-western areas, as well as in some isolated high-altitude locations. Steep terrain, considerable relief and networks of small streams make these places more vulnerable to runoff and slope instability.
Soil loss in much of the central and eastern basin was lower, ranging from low to moderate. Slopes there are relatively gentler, and landforms are generally more stable. The contrast is one reason the researchers argue for identifying high-risk sections of the catchment individually.
Road construction, deforestation and intensive farming on slopes can add to the pressure on vulnerable ground. Deepak Saini, a researcher in Kurukshetra University’s Department of Geography, described the Pabbar as a developed and broadly balanced Himalayan catchment whose geographical sensitivity must nevertheless be taken seriously. Its low drainage density and groundwater recharge potential are favourable signs, he said, but the steep slopes, numerous small streams and rugged terrain increase the risk of local erosion, landslides and rapid runoff during heavy rain. Scientific catchment management, slope stabilisation, afforestation and soil conservation could help reduce those risks.
The word balanced needs care here. The study places the basin in a mature stage of landform development, in which long-term processes of erosion and deposition are broadly in equilibrium. It does not suggest that particular hillsides are safe from landslides or that intense rain cannot cause damage. The researchers recorded a ruggedness index of 5.25 and a dissection index of 0.82, reflecting an uneven, deeply cut landscape where erosion remains active.
A plan for each vulnerable stretch
The study’s findings point towards local decisions rather than one prescription for the entire river basin. The researchers call for high-risk sub-regions to be identified and treated according to their slopes, soil loss, drainage and land use.
Among the measures outlined are check dams and small water barriers where appropriate, contour bunding, barriers that help water seep into the ground, and terraced farming on hillside fields. Vegetation, particularly native species, could help protect landslide-prone slopes. The report also calls for scientific checks of slope stability and drainage before roads are built and for deforestation and unregulated construction to be curbed in sensitive areas.
Conservation work upstream is another priority. The researchers advise keeping construction out of the natural flow paths of rivers and streams. During the rainy season, sensors and regular field monitoring could help track local flooding and landslide conditions.
The new mapping is a starting point, not a forecast of the next disaster. The researchers say future assessments should go beyond digital elevation models and draw on several years of geospatial information, river-flow records, sediment movement, measured soil-erosion rates and observations on the ground. Bringing those records together would allow more accurate forecasts of floods, landslides and erosion.
For the Pabbar valley, the practical lesson is in the variation the study has brought to light. One stretch loses soil faster; another gathers water more quickly. A road cut, a cultivated slope or a building in a stream’s natural path can change what happens when the rain arrives. Mapping those differences gives planners a better basis for deciding where protection is needed first.
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