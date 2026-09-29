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New Study Maps Erosion And Flood Risks In Uttarakhand's Pabbar Valley That Has 1,849 Streams & Steep Slopes

New Study Maps Erosion And Flood Risks In Uttarakhand's Pabbar Valley That Has 1,849 Streams & Steep Slopes ( Deepak Saini )

Dehradun: Follow the Pabbar River from its source above Rohru to its meeting with the Tons at Tyuni and the character of the valley keeps changing. Small streams descend from the mountainsides. Some slopes are sharply cut, while a few offer relatively stable ground. In heavy rain, those differences can determine where water gathers quickly, where soil is carried away and where a hillside may give way.

For the first time, researchers have mapped the river basin in enough detail to examine those differences across the whole catchment. Their study finds that more than 90 per cent of the Pabbar basin has slopes of at least 15 degrees. It also identifies 1,849 stream segments, many of them small channels in the upper mountains. Together, the findings explain why the valley can face localised erosion, landslides and fast-moving water even though some characteristics of the wider basin may moderate its overall flood response. Soil loss zonation based on morphometric and topographical controls (Kurukshetra University) The study, published in Discover Geoscience on September 23, 2026, was conducted by Anju Dhanda, Anju Gupta and Deepak Saini of Kurukshetra University in Haryana and Rohit Mann of Government College, Gharaunda. It is the first comprehensive study of the Pabbar basin’s landforms and catchment characteristics. The researchers examined the shape of the basin, its slopes, the arrangement of its streams and the way these features influence runoff and erosion. From Chandranahan Lake to the Tons The Pabbar rises from Chandranahan Lake, about 4,000 metres above sea level, in the mountains above Rohru in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district. It travels approximately 87 km before joining the Tons River at Tyuni in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district. The Tons, which flows from the Mori region of Uttarkashi, later meets the Yamuna near Kalsi. Spatial variation in slope aspect across Pabbar river basin (Kurukshetra University) The Pabbar catchment covers 1,440.41 square kilometres. Himachal Pradesh accounts for 1,224.6 square kilometres, or roughly 85 per cent of that area; the remaining 215.80 square kilometres, about 15 per cent, lies in Uttarakhand. The Andhra, Whiskitty, Patsari, Gumma and Shikari Khad are among the river’s principal tributaries and water sources. Chirgaon, Rohru, Jubbal and Hatkoti are among the towns along its course. Much of the story of this river lies in its smaller channels. The researchers counted 1,849 stream segments with a combined length of 1,760.68 km. The smallest, known as first-order streams, account for 1,453 of them and extend 918.92 km in all. Another 302 second-order streams have a combined length of 420.36 km. Location map of the study area (Kurukshetra University) The network then narrows to 74 third-order streams measuring 214.57 km, 15 fourth-order streams measuring 106.99 km, four fifth-order streams measuring 47.14 km and one sixth-order stream measuring 52.70 km. This makes the Pabbar a sixth-order drainage basin. In simple terms, small streams join other streams, forming larger channels that ultimately feed the main river. Their number matters during a storm. Rain falling high on the slopes can enter many short channels, run downhill and raise water levels farther down the valley. The study associates the abundance of small upper-basin streams with active runoff and erosion in the mountainous terrain. Methodological flow chart (Kurukshetra University)