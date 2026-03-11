With 180 Students & 2 Rooms, Balangir School Children Appear In Exams Under Tent In Scorching Heat
Though three classrooms were built for the school in Balangir, bureaucratic delays have left them unused, forcing 180 children to sit under a temporary tent.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
By Sheikh Mohammad Wahid
Balangir (Odisha): While government records claim new classrooms have been built, the reality for 180 students of Muribahal Block Patanjali Project Higher Primary School is starkly different. They are writing exams under a tent in scorching heat because only two classrooms are available. Three newly constructed rooms meant for them have, however, been lying locked and unused for over a year.
According to sources, the guardians and school teachers took the decision to arrange examination under the sky as there was no other immediate solution to the problem. They took an impromptu decision to use a tent as it was not possible to conduct the exams for 180 students in just two classrooms, said headmaster Jayadeb Pradhan. "The higher authorities were informed urging for transfer of the new classrooms, but no results were obtained," he said.
Though students from class 1 to 8 are studying in this school, seven teachers have been posted to teach them. All the students are taught in the two classrooms on any normal day, but examinations could not be held for all within the restricted space. "This is the annual examination and the space is not enough to accommodate all the students in two classrooms," Pradhan added.
As a result, a tent was installed for the students where they braved the intense heat and appeared in the examination.
The construction of three classrooms of the school has been completed since more than a year, but it has reportedly not been handed over to the school authorities.
The department concerned has been informed about this many times, but to no avail. "We have complained many times but no one is paying attention," Pradhan further stated.
School Parents' Committee President Yogeshwar Patel said, "It becomes crammed when 180 students sit in two rooms. Neither can the teacher do justice nor students understand anything in the melee. But nothing is in our hands because we have informed everyone though action has not been taken yet on the matter."
“New rooms are ready, but the school is yet to get possession," Patel added.
On being asked, Muribahal Block Education Officer acknowledged the problem. "Currently there is a problem of rooms in this school and three rooms have been constructed. Those will be handed over to the school within a day or two and the room problem will be resolved," he informed.
