With 180 Students & 2 Rooms, Balangir School Children Appear In Exams Under Tent In Scorching Heat

By Sheikh Mohammad Wahid

Balangir (Odisha): While government records claim new classrooms have been built, the reality for 180 students of Muribahal Block Patanjali Project Higher Primary School is starkly different. They are writing exams under a tent in scorching heat because only two classrooms are available. Three newly constructed rooms meant for them have, however, been lying locked and unused for over a year.

According to sources, the guardians and school teachers took the decision to arrange examination under the sky as there was no other immediate solution to the problem. They took an impromptu decision to use a tent as it was not possible to conduct the exams for 180 students in just two classrooms, said headmaster Jayadeb Pradhan. "The higher authorities were informed urging for transfer of the new classrooms, but no results were obtained," he said.

Though students from class 1 to 8 are studying in this school, seven teachers have been posted to teach them. All the students are taught in the two classrooms on any normal day, but examinations could not be held for all within the restricted space. "This is the annual examination and the space is not enough to accommodate all the students in two classrooms," Pradhan added.