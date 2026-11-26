ETV Bharat / state

18 Years After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks, Rs 2,500 Crore Railway Security Plan Awaits Approval

A security plan worth Rs 2,500 crore has been proposed to strengthen protection across Mumbai's local train network ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: November 26, 2008, remains one of the darkest days in Mumbai's history. Terrorists who arrived by sea from Pakistan opened indiscriminate fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), killing several innocent passengers. The shootings by Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail shook the entire country. As India marks the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks on November 26, 2026, security across Mumbai's suburban railway network continues to be a concern.

A security plan worth Rs 2,500 crore has been proposed to strengthen protection across Mumbai's local train network, which carries nearly 7.5 million passengers every day. Following a security audit of 150 railway stations, authorities have identified 38 vulnerable locations requiring special attention.

In October 2026, the Government Railway Police (GRP) submitted a detailed security audit report to the Central and Western Railway administrations. The proposal includes 14 types of modern security equipment, including drones to monitor crowds, baggage scanners, bomb detection equipment, metal detectors and artificial intelligence-based CCTV systems.

The plan also proposes adding 700 personnel to the railway security network. However, the Railway Board has not yet approved the proposal, leaving the Rs 2,500 crore security plan awaiting implementation.

Mumbai Suburban Railway Security Plan: Key Details

Total stations covered: 150

Central Railway: 108 stations

Western Railway: 42 stations

Vulnerable locations identified: 38

Types of security equipment proposed: 14

Central Railway's estimated requirement: Rs 1,800 crore

Western Railway's estimated requirement: Rs 700 crore

Total estimated expenditure: Rs 2,500 crore

Security audit report: October 2026

Report submitted to: Central and Western Railway administrations by GRP

Proposal status: Sent to the Railway Board for approval

Implementation: Awaiting approval

Security Audit Ordered After June 23 Murder

Mumbai's suburban railway network is regarded as the lifeline of the city. During morning and evening peak hours, platforms, foot overbridges, staircases and station entrances witness enormous crowds. Monitoring every movement and identifying potential threats in such crowded spaces is a major challenge for security agencies.

On June 23 this year, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was stabbed to death aboard a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train following an argument over closing a train door.

Taking serious note of the incident, Director General of Police Sadanand Date ordered a comprehensive security audit of all 150 stations across Mumbai's suburban railway network on July 2.

The GRP inspected 150 stations, including 108 on Central Railway and 42 on Western Railway. The audit covered more than 350 platforms on Central Railway and 184 on Western Railway, taking the total number of platforms inspected to 534.

The inspection was conducted in coordination with intelligence agencies, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and municipal authorities. Each station was examined in detail.

The assessment considered passenger footfall, crime rates, crowded areas, poorly lit corners, unauthorised entry points and the availability of security personnel.

Based on these factors, stations were classified into three categories: A-plus, A and B. Stations with higher passenger traffic and crime rates were given priority for additional security measures.

The audit also examined platform lighting, the condition of CCTV cameras, police patrolling arrangements and emergency response facilities. A total of 38 vulnerable locations were identified for focused security interventions.

Following the audit, the GRP recommended 14 types of modern security equipment to strengthen surveillance and prevent potential threats.

One of the key proposals involves deploying drones to monitor crowded areas, including platforms, foot overbridges, station entrances and surrounding premises. The technology is expected to help security teams identify suspicious movements and respond quickly to developments at vulnerable locations.

Bomb detection equipment has also been recommended to examine unattended or suspicious objects found on railway premises. These systems are intended to help identify potential explosive threats and assist bomb detection squads during inspections.