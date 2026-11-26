18 Years After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks, Rs 2,500 Crore Railway Security Plan Awaits Approval
As India marks the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, security across Mumbai's suburban railway network continues to be a concern.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Mumbai: November 26, 2008, remains one of the darkest days in Mumbai's history. Terrorists who arrived by sea from Pakistan opened indiscriminate fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), killing several innocent passengers. The shootings by Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail shook the entire country. As India marks the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks on November 26, 2026, security across Mumbai's suburban railway network continues to be a concern.
A security plan worth Rs 2,500 crore has been proposed to strengthen protection across Mumbai's local train network, which carries nearly 7.5 million passengers every day. Following a security audit of 150 railway stations, authorities have identified 38 vulnerable locations requiring special attention.
In October 2026, the Government Railway Police (GRP) submitted a detailed security audit report to the Central and Western Railway administrations. The proposal includes 14 types of modern security equipment, including drones to monitor crowds, baggage scanners, bomb detection equipment, metal detectors and artificial intelligence-based CCTV systems.
The plan also proposes adding 700 personnel to the railway security network. However, the Railway Board has not yet approved the proposal, leaving the Rs 2,500 crore security plan awaiting implementation.
Mumbai Suburban Railway Security Plan: Key Details
- Total stations covered: 150
- Central Railway: 108 stations
- Western Railway: 42 stations
- Vulnerable locations identified: 38
- Types of security equipment proposed: 14
- Central Railway's estimated requirement: Rs 1,800 crore
- Western Railway's estimated requirement: Rs 700 crore
- Total estimated expenditure: Rs 2,500 crore
- Security audit report: October 2026
- Report submitted to: Central and Western Railway administrations by GRP
- Proposal status: Sent to the Railway Board for approval
- Implementation: Awaiting approval
Security Audit Ordered After June 23 Murder
Mumbai's suburban railway network is regarded as the lifeline of the city. During morning and evening peak hours, platforms, foot overbridges, staircases and station entrances witness enormous crowds. Monitoring every movement and identifying potential threats in such crowded spaces is a major challenge for security agencies.
On June 23 this year, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was stabbed to death aboard a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train following an argument over closing a train door.
Taking serious note of the incident, Director General of Police Sadanand Date ordered a comprehensive security audit of all 150 stations across Mumbai's suburban railway network on July 2.
The GRP inspected 150 stations, including 108 on Central Railway and 42 on Western Railway. The audit covered more than 350 platforms on Central Railway and 184 on Western Railway, taking the total number of platforms inspected to 534.
The inspection was conducted in coordination with intelligence agencies, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and municipal authorities. Each station was examined in detail.
The assessment considered passenger footfall, crime rates, crowded areas, poorly lit corners, unauthorised entry points and the availability of security personnel.
Based on these factors, stations were classified into three categories: A-plus, A and B. Stations with higher passenger traffic and crime rates were given priority for additional security measures.
The audit also examined platform lighting, the condition of CCTV cameras, police patrolling arrangements and emergency response facilities. A total of 38 vulnerable locations were identified for focused security interventions.
Following the audit, the GRP recommended 14 types of modern security equipment to strengthen surveillance and prevent potential threats.
One of the key proposals involves deploying drones to monitor crowded areas, including platforms, foot overbridges, station entrances and surrounding premises. The technology is expected to help security teams identify suspicious movements and respond quickly to developments at vulnerable locations.
Bomb detection equipment has also been recommended to examine unattended or suspicious objects found on railway premises. These systems are intended to help identify potential explosive threats and assist bomb detection squads during inspections.
The proposal also includes installing baggage scanners and metal detectors at station entrances to screen passengers' belongings and prevent dangerous objects from being carried onto railway premises.
Other proposed equipment includes body scanners, breath analysers and artificial intelligence-based CCTV systems.
Additional measures include installing barricades, sealing unauthorised entry points, improving lighting arrangements and increasing security deployment at vulnerable locations.
Alongside modern equipment, the security plan also focuses on strengthening the workforce.
According to senior GRP officials, 700 additional personnel are expected to join the railway security network. Of these, 200 GRP personnel are expected to complete their training and join duty by the end of 2026.
Another 500 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) are expected to be available by March 2027.
The additional workforce is expected to strengthen station patrolling, crowd management and security deployment at vulnerable locations. However, officials believe that combining additional personnel with modern security equipment will be essential to making the arrangements more effective.
The proposed security measures require substantial financial investment.
Central Railway has estimated an expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore for its 108 stations, while Western Railway has projected Rs 700 crore for its 42 stations. The combined estimated cost of the security measures is Rs 2,500 crore.
The GRP has submitted the detailed security audit report to both railway administrations. Prepared in October 2026, the report and the corresponding proposal have been forwarded to the Railway Board for approval.
According to senior Central Railway officials, the proposal was sent to the Railway Board because of the substantial expenditure involved. However, approval is still awaited. As a result, fund allocation, procurement of equipment and the actual implementation of the proposed measures are pending.
The railway administration maintains that passenger safety measures are already being implemented through CCTV surveillance, the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police.
Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Arun Kumar Meena said, "Passenger safety is our highest priority. CCTV systems are operational at stations, and station staff, RPF personnel and GRP teams are deployed to ensure the safety of commuters.” However, passengers are awaiting clarity on when the 14 newly proposed categories of modern security equipment will be introduced alongside the existing arrangements.
Despite the completion of the security audit, incidents of violence at railway stations and aboard local trains have continued.
A knife thrown during an altercation at Andheri railway station on November 15 struck Sunil Sharma in the chest, bringing the issue of station security back into focus.
While 150 stations have been audited, 38 vulnerable locations identified and 14 categories of security equipment recommended, concerns over passenger safety remain unanswered.
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