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18-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Girlfriend's Brother In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: An 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend's brother at Sapgaon near Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra's Nashik.

The victim, Aryan Somnath Kamble was a resident of Sapgaon. Police said while it has not been confirmed whether it was a case of honour killing, Aryan was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's brother, Aditya Mondhe, as he was reportedly upset over their relationship. Police said Aditya had called Aryan for a meeting near a cemetery on the Sapgaon-Brahmagiri road.

As Aryan met Aditya at the spot, an argument broke out between the two. An enraged Aditya then stabbed Aryan multiple times on his stomach, chest and neck. As Aditya fled the spot, Aryan was rushed to a hospital by some locals but he succumbed during treatment.

Aditya was later arrested based on a complaint filed by Pappu Kamble, a relative of Aryan, said inspector Pritam Chaudhary of Trimbakeshwar police station. He said while Aryan's body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, Aditya will be produced in court and interrogated in custody for more details on the case.

In Trimbakeshwar taluka, a youth was brutally murdered over an affair a few days back. Similarly, Geeta Govardhane (23) from Sanjegaon died on July 12, 2026, days before her planned inter-caste marriage to a Dalit man named Prem Pawar. Though the family initially claimed a snakebite, an FIR at Wadivarhe police station (Nashik rural) led to the arrest of her parents, Anil Govardhane and Anita Govardhane, on charges of murdering her to protect family "honor".