18 Students Hospitalised After Eating Birthday Chocolates In Tamil Nadu Gingee; Expired Candy Suspected
The incident occurred at a government school located on the Gingee-Villupuram Highway, when a Class VI student distributed chocolates to classmates to celebrate his birthday.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Villupuram: Eighteen Class VI students of a government school in Gingee, Villupuram district, were hospitalised on Friday after allegedly suffering food poisoning from chocolates distributed during a birthday celebration.
The incident occurred at a government school located on the Gingee-Villupuram Highway, when a Class VI student distributed chocolates to classmates to celebrate his birthday.
School authorities said within minutes of consuming the chocolates, several students complained of severe stomach pain, nausea, dizziness and vomiting. Some students reportedly fainted inside the classroom, triggering panic among teachers and fellow students. The officials immediately alerted emergency services, and the affected students were rushed to the Government General Hospital in 108 ambulances.
Doctors who examined the children said the symptoms were consistent with food poisoning. The students were administered glucose and emergency treatment. The medics said all 18 students are under medical observation and their condition is stable.
Following the incident, officials from the Gingee Police and the Food Safety Department launched an investigation.
Preliminary inquiries suggest that the chocolates distributed to the students had expired nearly a year ago. Authorities are now investigating how the expired products were available for sale and whether the chocolates were counterfeit.
Police are also examining the role of the retailer who allegedly sold the chocolates and are expected to take appropriate legal action if violations are established.
News of the incident prompted anxious parents to rush to the hospital, leading to tense scenes for several hours before doctors assured them that the children's condition was stable.
The investigation is continuing to determine the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning and whether any food safety laws were violated.
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