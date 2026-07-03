ETV Bharat / state

18 Students Hospitalised After Eating Birthday Chocolates In Tamil Nadu Gingee; Expired Candy Suspected

Villupuram: Eighteen Class VI students of a government school in Gingee, Villupuram district, were hospitalised on Friday after allegedly suffering food poisoning from chocolates distributed during a birthday celebration.

The incident occurred at a government school located on the Gingee-Villupuram Highway, when a Class VI student distributed chocolates to classmates to celebrate his birthday.

School authorities said within minutes of consuming the chocolates, several students complained of severe stomach pain, nausea, dizziness and vomiting. Some students reportedly fainted inside the classroom, triggering panic among teachers and fellow students. The officials immediately alerted emergency services, and the affected students were rushed to the Government General Hospital in 108 ambulances.

Doctors who examined the children said the symptoms were consistent with food poisoning. The students were administered glucose and emergency treatment. The medics said all 18 students are under medical observation and their condition is stable.

Following the incident, officials from the Gingee Police and the Food Safety Department launched an investigation.