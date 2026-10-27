18 People Rescued As Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Ghaziabad
Timely action by fire tenders resulting in evacuation of people helped avert a major tragedy after fire erupted at a hotel in Ghaziabad.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Firefighters safely rescued 18 people on Tuesday from a blaze at a hotel in Ghaziabad.
The fire broke out on the upper floor of the "Banana Tree" hotel, located in the Site-4 Industrial Area.
The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Sahibabad police station. The fire started on the upper floor and firefighters prevented it from spreading to the other parts of hotel.
Personnel from the Fire department rescued 18 people who were trapped in 12 rooms which were engulfed by flames and the smoke.
Fire fighters brought the blaze under control using nine fire tenders and a hydraulic platform. No casualties were reported in the incident.
Earlier the control room of the Vaishali fire station received information about the blaze at 1:30 p m.
Two fire tenders were immediately dispatched from the Vaishali fire station, and additional units were sent from the Sahibabad fire station.
Chief Fire Officer, along with the officers-in-charge from the Vaishali and Sahibabad fire stations, arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue and relief operations.
Firefighters discovered that the blaze had engulfed the upper floor at the rear of the hotel, where renovation work was underway. The fire was spreading rapidly when the fire department team utilised the hotel's built-in firefighting system to deploy hose lines.
Simultaneously, they worked to extinguish the flames by carrying water to the upper floor via the stairwells.
Due to the intensity of the blaze, more fire tenders were summoned from the Vaishali, Kotwali, and Sahibabad fire stations.
One team from the Fire department rescued people trapped inside the hotel, while another team surrounded the building from three sides and began controlling the flames.
Rescue operations were however hampered by the accumulation of smoke within the hotel.
Fire department personnel deployed exhaust fans to clear the smoke while glass windows in the rooms were broken to ensure additional ventilation.
Due to the timely action by the firefighters, the blaze was brought under control to prevent it from spreading to other parts of the hotel.
Chief Fire Officer Saurabh Kumar Singh said that fire was completely controlled with the assistance of nine fire tenders and a hydraulic platform.
"There were no casualties, and everyone trapped inside the hotel was safely evacuated. The cause of the fire is not yet clear, and an investigation into the incident is underway," said Singh.
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