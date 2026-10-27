ETV Bharat / state

18 People Rescued As Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Ghaziabad

Firefighters brought the fire under control at Banana Tree hotel in Ghaziabad. ( ETV Bharat )

Ghaziabad: Firefighters safely rescued 18 people on Tuesday from a blaze at a hotel in Ghaziabad.

The fire broke out on the upper floor of the "Banana Tree" hotel, located in the Site-4 Industrial Area.

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Sahibabad police station. The fire started on the upper floor and firefighters prevented it from spreading to the other parts of hotel.

Personnel from the Fire department rescued 18 people who were trapped in 12 rooms which were engulfed by flames and the smoke.

Fire fighters brought the blaze under control using nine fire tenders and a hydraulic platform. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Earlier the control room of the Vaishali fire station received information about the blaze at 1:30 p m.

Two fire tenders were immediately dispatched from the Vaishali fire station, and additional units were sent from the Sahibabad fire station.

Chief Fire Officer, along with the officers-in-charge from the Vaishali and Sahibabad fire stations, arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue and relief operations.

Firefighters discovered that the blaze had engulfed the upper floor at the rear of the hotel, where renovation work was underway. The fire was spreading rapidly when the fire department team utilised the hotel's built-in firefighting system to deploy hose lines.