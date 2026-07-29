ETV Bharat / state

18 Months On, Assam's Tezpur Airport Yet to Reopen; No Update from Indian Air Force

Tezpur: Nearly 18 months after passenger flight operations were suspended, Tezpur's Salonibari Airport in Assam is yet to reopen for commercial services.

The airport has remained closed since October 1, 2024, following temporary suspension of civilian flights to facilitate the reconstruction of the runway, which is also used by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Initially, the closure was scheduled to continue until March 31 this year. However, despite the deadline having passed several months ago, passenger flight operations have not yet resumed from the airport.

Tezpur Airport Director G Shiva Kumar said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has not yet received any official communication or timeline from the Indian Air Force regarding the reopening of the airport. As a result, there is still no confirmation on when commercial flight services will resume.

Located around 12 kilometres from Tezpur town in Sonitpur district and around 500 metres from National Highway-15, Salonibari Airport is one of Assam's strategically important airports. Established in 1942 during the Second World War under British administration, the airfield was later used by the United States Army Air Forces as a bomber base. In 1959, it was converted into an Indian Air Force station.

Today, the airbase hosts the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fighter aircraft squadrons along with helicopter units, making it a key military installation in the Northeast. At the same time, it also plays a vital role in civilian air connectivity across the region. The airport's integrated terminal has the capacity to handle around 400 passengers at a time.