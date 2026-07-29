18 Months On, Assam's Tezpur Airport Yet to Reopen; No Update from Indian Air Force
The airport is closed since October 1, 2024 for reconstruction of runway and was supposed to reopen on March 31, 2026, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Tezpur: Nearly 18 months after passenger flight operations were suspended, Tezpur's Salonibari Airport in Assam is yet to reopen for commercial services.
The airport has remained closed since October 1, 2024, following temporary suspension of civilian flights to facilitate the reconstruction of the runway, which is also used by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Initially, the closure was scheduled to continue until March 31 this year. However, despite the deadline having passed several months ago, passenger flight operations have not yet resumed from the airport.
Tezpur Airport Director G Shiva Kumar said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has not yet received any official communication or timeline from the Indian Air Force regarding the reopening of the airport. As a result, there is still no confirmation on when commercial flight services will resume.
Located around 12 kilometres from Tezpur town in Sonitpur district and around 500 metres from National Highway-15, Salonibari Airport is one of Assam's strategically important airports. Established in 1942 during the Second World War under British administration, the airfield was later used by the United States Army Air Forces as a bomber base. In 1959, it was converted into an Indian Air Force station.
Today, the airbase hosts the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fighter aircraft squadrons along with helicopter units, making it a key military installation in the Northeast. At the same time, it also plays a vital role in civilian air connectivity across the region. The airport's integrated terminal has the capacity to handle around 400 passengers at a time.
Before its closure, Tezpur Airport had regular commercial flights connecting the town with Kolkata. Along with ATR aircraft operations, SpiceJet operated flights on the Tezpur-Kolkata route. Under the Central Government's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, SpiceJet launched its third commercial service to Tezpur on June 25, 2023. The airline initially deployed a 70-seat aircraft, which was later upgraded to a 90-seat aircraft in response to an increase in passenger demand.
In addition, the daily Guwahati-Pasighat-Tezpur-Kolkata flight significantly improved air connectivity for North Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.
With the airport remaining closed for such an extended period, passengers from Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and several bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh have are forced to depend on Guwahati for air travel.
The prolonged closure has caused growing inconvenience to business travellers, tourists, students, government employees, and the general public. Residents are now eagerly awaiting a clear announcement from the Indian Air Force and the concerned authorities regarding the reopening of the airport and the resumption of commercial flight operations.
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