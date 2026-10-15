ETV Bharat / state

18-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Thrown From Sixth Floor Of Building By Minor Girl In Mumbai's Goregaon

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, an 18-month-old died after a 10-year-old girl in her residential building threw her from the sixth floor in Mumbai's Goregaon locality.

The incident, which occurred at around 9 pm on October 14, was captured on CCTV camera. The footage shows the girl purportedly picking up the baby and throwing her off the sixth floor and then running towards the other side of the corridor. According to officials, the victim's family had moved into the building on October 1.

The family of the 18-month-old said there had been prior disputes between the two families over a cat. However, it has not been ascertained what the dispute was. On the other hand, sources said the 10-year-old girl had been suffering from mental health issues. The baby's family has demanded strict action and justice while accusing the girl's family of turning off the CCTV cameras in an attempt to conceal the incident, police said.