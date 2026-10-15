18-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Thrown From Sixth Floor Of Building By Minor Girl In Mumbai's Goregaon
CCTV footage shows the girl picking up baby and throwing her off the sixth floor and then running towards the other side of the corridor.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Mumbai: In a tragic incident, an 18-month-old died after a 10-year-old girl in her residential building threw her from the sixth floor in Mumbai's Goregaon locality.
The incident, which occurred at around 9 pm on October 14, was captured on CCTV camera. The footage shows the girl purportedly picking up the baby and throwing her off the sixth floor and then running towards the other side of the corridor. According to officials, the victim's family had moved into the building on October 1.
The family of the 18-month-old said there had been prior disputes between the two families over a cat. However, it has not been ascertained what the dispute was.
On the other hand, sources said the 10-year-old girl had been suffering from mental health issues. The baby's family has demanded strict action and justice while accusing the girl's family of turning off the CCTV cameras in an attempt to conceal the incident, police said.
A police officer said, the CCTV footage shows the baby falling from the sixth floor. Moments later, the minor girl who allegedly threw the child is seen running away from the spot and subsequently riding a bicycle in the passage on the same floor.
Police have detained the minor girl while her mother has been taken into custody. Dindoshi Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the case. The baby's body has been sent for postmortem.
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