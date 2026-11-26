18 Minor Girls Were Sexually Abused By Gem Granites Owner R Veeramani, Says SIT
The SIT probing the case has filed charge sheets in two cases while proceedings are underway for remaining seven.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has said that as many as 18 minor girls were sexually abused by Gem Granites owner R Veeramani over a period of time.
Besides Veeramani, who was arrested in August in the case, nine other accused including Mahendra Simhan, Shanthi, Lazar, Ganesan, Srinivasan, Sakthivel, Babu, Parthiban, and Perumal (alias Bala), have been taken into custody by the police.
Besides, an individual named Prakash implicated in allegations that large sums of money were exchanged with police officers is currently absconding. A court warrant has been issued for his arrest. As part of the efforts to locate and apprehend him, an international 'Blue Corner Notice' has been issued against him through Interpol.
While 8 FIRs were initially registered in connection with the alleged sexual abuse case, a ninth case was registered on November 13 following a complaint from another minor girl.
It is understood that the Special Investigation Team has now confirmed that, based on the ongoing investigation, it has been confirmed that 18 minor girls were subjected to sexual abuse by the Gem Granites owner.
Court proceedings are underway for nine cases, with charge sheets filed in two of them. In the case registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (Crime No. 11/2026), a charge sheet was filed in court on November 11. The court proceedings for that case have commenced, and copies of the charge sheet were provided to the accused on November 17.
Subsequently, another charge sheet was filed in court on November 23 for another case, registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (Crime No. 12/2026). Thus, out of the nine total cases, charge sheets have been filed in two so far, while investigations continue into the remaining 7.
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