ETV Bharat / state

18 Minor Girls Were Sexually Abused By Gem Granites Owner R Veeramani, Says SIT

A file photo of Gem Granites owner R Veeramani ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has said that as many as 18 minor girls were sexually abused by Gem Granites owner R Veeramani over a period of time.

Besides Veeramani, who was arrested in August in the case, nine other accused including Mahendra Simhan, Shanthi, Lazar, Ganesan, Srinivasan, Sakthivel, Babu, Parthiban, and Perumal (alias Bala), have been taken into custody by the police.

Besides, an individual named Prakash implicated in allegations that large sums of money were exchanged with police officers is currently absconding. A court warrant has been issued for his arrest. As part of the efforts to locate and apprehend him, an international 'Blue Corner Notice' has been issued against him through Interpol. While 8 FIRs were initially registered in connection with the alleged sexual abuse case, a ninth case was registered on November 13 following a complaint from another minor girl.