ETV Bharat / state

18 Injured In Firing At Assam-Arunachal Border Over Land Encroachment

Jonai/Dhemaji: About 18 people were injured in firing at the Assam-Arunachal border area near Gogamukh in Dhemaji district of Assam on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest that the confrontation was linked to a dispute over alleged land encroachment in the border area.

Unidentified persons from the Arunachal Pradesh side allegedly opened fire during the confrontation, resulting in injuries to several people.

One of the injured told ETV Bharat that police personnel from Arunachal Pradesh dressed as civilians opened fire with the motive of scaring them. He claimed that the son of the deputy commissioner of Lower Subansiri district and one police officer, identified as Omang Omle, were involved in the firing incident.

The severely injured persons were admitted to medical facilities in Gogamukh, Jonai and Dhemaji. Of them, three injured have been shifted to Dibrugarh Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated.