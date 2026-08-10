18 Injured In Firing At Assam-Arunachal Border Over Land Encroachment
One of the injured claimed that the son of the deputy commissioner of Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh and a police officer were involved.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Jonai/Dhemaji: About 18 people were injured in firing at the Assam-Arunachal border area near Gogamukh in Dhemaji district of Assam on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest that the confrontation was linked to a dispute over alleged land encroachment in the border area.
Unidentified persons from the Arunachal Pradesh side allegedly opened fire during the confrontation, resulting in injuries to several people.
One of the injured told ETV Bharat that police personnel from Arunachal Pradesh dressed as civilians opened fire with the motive of scaring them. He claimed that the son of the deputy commissioner of Lower Subansiri district and one police officer, identified as Omang Omle, were involved in the firing incident.
The severely injured persons were admitted to medical facilities in Gogamukh, Jonai and Dhemaji. Of them, three injured have been shifted to Dibrugarh Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated.
The incident came against the backdrop of another reported shooting involving a missing youth near Kangku Circle in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district, which shares a boundary with Dhemaji. The youth had reportedly gone missing and was subsequently found with an injury to his leg. The identity of the person allegedly responsible for the shooting and the circumstances remain unclear.
Following the incidents, tensions reportedly escalated between residents of Dhemaji and Lower Siang, with concerns emerging over a possible flare‑up along the sensitive inter‑state border. Reports also indicated heightened tensions between members of the Mising and Galo communities.
Reacting to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an initial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and authorities of the two states stepped up efforts to prevent further escalation along the inter‑state border.
Sarma said the Assam government has deputed a minister, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to hold discussions with their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh and work towards restoring peace in the affected area.
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