ETV Bharat / state

18-day Water Crisis Likely In Lutyens’ Delhi, NDMC Issues Advisory

Water shortage is likely to hit many areas. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: If you live or work in Lutyens’ Delhi, i.e. New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas, then this news is important for you. Many VVIP and residential areas of Lutyens’ Zone may face water shortage for the next 18 days.

According to the water supply information issued by NDMC, due to scheduled annual maintenance and repair works, the Upper Gang Canal will remain completely closed from midnight of October 21 till midnight of November 8.

Due to the closure of the Upper Gang Canal, water supply from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will be disrupted. During this period, raw water will be supplied from the Yamuna River to meet the water shortage in NDMC areas.

Officials say that due to the use of Yamuna water, there may be a slight change in the taste of the drinking water supplied. Additionally, there is every possibility of a reduction in water pressure and quantity in the affected areas by November 8.

The Areas To Be Affected

This water shortage will impact the following areas :

* VVIP Complex: Rashtrapati Bhavan Complex, new Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Delhi High Court.