18-day Water Crisis Likely In Lutyens’ Delhi, NDMC Issues Advisory
Due to the closure of Upper Gang Canal, water supply from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will be disrupted.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: If you live or work in Lutyens’ Delhi, i.e. New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas, then this news is important for you. Many VVIP and residential areas of Lutyens’ Zone may face water shortage for the next 18 days.
According to the water supply information issued by NDMC, due to scheduled annual maintenance and repair works, the Upper Gang Canal will remain completely closed from midnight of October 21 till midnight of November 8.
Due to the closure of the Upper Gang Canal, water supply from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will be disrupted. During this period, raw water will be supplied from the Yamuna River to meet the water shortage in NDMC areas.
Officials say that due to the use of Yamuna water, there may be a slight change in the taste of the drinking water supplied. Additionally, there is every possibility of a reduction in water pressure and quantity in the affected areas by November 8.
The Areas To Be Affected
This water shortage will impact the following areas :
* VVIP Complex: Rashtrapati Bhavan Complex, new Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Delhi High Court.
* Residential and commercial areas: Khan Market, Bharti Nagar, Golf Links, Lodhi Estate, Ravindra Nagar, Bapa Nagar, Jor Bagh, Kidwai Nagar, Lakshmibai Nagar, Amrita Shergill Marg, Kaka Nagar, B K Dutt Colony and Aliganj.
* Partially affected areas: Lodhi Road, Pandara Road, Pandara Park, Janpath and parts of Prithviraj Road.
* Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters: Safdarjung Flyover JJ Camp, Delhi Flying Club JJ Camp and Bharti Nagar JJ Camp.
NDMC's appeal and helpline number: NDMC has expressed regret for the possible water problem and has appealed to the citizens for cooperation. The council has requested all residents to use water judiciously during this period.
In case of any emergency, it is advised to call the NDMC control room at 011-23360683/1533 for information related to water tankers or booster pumps.
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