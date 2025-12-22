ETV Bharat / state

175 km Metro Network, Double-Decker Corridors By 2027 In Bengaluru, Says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that Bengaluru will have 175km of Namma Metro network by December 2027.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing ongoing works on the metro train project, Shivakumar said that the IT city currently has 96 kms of metro network and in the next two years, another 80kms will be covered.

"By December 26, 41 kms of lines will be added and another 38 kms will be covered by December 2027, which includes the metro line connecting the Bengaluru international airport," he added. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation has made all preparations to float tenders worth Rs 25,000 crore for another 100 kms of metro lines under Phase-3 in a month's time.

"This includes 42 kms of double-decker corridors with metro and road corridors one another. This is for the first time such a long double-decker corridor is being built in the entire country," he said.