175 km Metro Network, Double-Decker Corridors By 2027 In Bengaluru, Says Shivakumar
The Deputy Chief Minister said the government has instructed officials to improve land use and commercial development around metro stations.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that Bengaluru will have 175km of Namma Metro network by December 2027.
Speaking to reporters after reviewing ongoing works on the metro train project, Shivakumar said that the IT city currently has 96 kms of metro network and in the next two years, another 80kms will be covered.
"By December 26, 41 kms of lines will be added and another 38 kms will be covered by December 2027, which includes the metro line connecting the Bengaluru international airport," he added. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation has made all preparations to float tenders worth Rs 25,000 crore for another 100 kms of metro lines under Phase-3 in a month's time.
"This includes 42 kms of double-decker corridors with metro and road corridors one another. This is for the first time such a long double-decker corridor is being built in the entire country," he said.
He said that after he took over as the Bengaluru Development Minister, a 24km-long Yellow line had been commissioned. "About one lakh people are travelling on this line, bringing down traffic on the roads surrounding Electronic City by 30%," he added. He said plans are afoot to connect Nelamangala, Magadi, Tavarakere, Magadi, Hosakote and Bidadi with the metro lines.
Parking, land issues and funding model
The Deputy Chief Minister said the government has instructed officials to improve land use and commercial development around metro stations. He stressed the need for multi-level parking facilities for two-wheelers and cars at metro stations due to rising usage.
He also acknowledged difficulties in land acquisition at certain locations due to court cases and heavy traffic.
On funding, Shivakumar said the government would stick to the agreed cost-sharing model. “We will not go beyond the committed percentage. Contractors will have to invest under the build-operate-transfer model,” he said.Shivakumar added that he would review metro project costs in comparison with other cities, including Mumbai, to ensure transparency and efficiency.