17-Yr-Old Girl Rescued From Child Marriage In Tamil Nadu; Case Filed Against Groom, 3 Others
The girl has been housed at the Integrated Service Centre, where she is being provided counselling.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Tirupattur: Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case against four persons, including a 23-year-old groom, after rescuing a 17-year-old girl from a child marriage in Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district on Monday, officials said.
Acting on information that a man, working as a construction foreman, was getting married to a minor girl from a village near Alangayam, the Tirupattur District Singapen Special Task Force reached the scene and conducted an investigation. After the investigation confirmed that the bride was a minor, she was rescued and a case was filed against four persons.
The Vaniyambadi police said that the rescued girl has now been safely housed at the Integrated Service Centre and is being provided with necessary counselling. The Integrated Service Centre provides women and children with necessary medical care, legal and police assistance, and psychological counselling.
"The District Child Protection Unit Officer filed a complaint in this regard at the Vaniyambadi police station. Based on this, the Vaniyambadi All Women Police Station registered a case against the groom, his parents and the girl's father. Investigations are currently underway," an official said.
The District Child Protection Unit and the Department of Child Welfare and Special Services are also examining the steps taken by the authorities to prevent child marriage.
Earlier, the District Collector held a coordination meeting with officials on September 3 at the Alangayam Panchayat Union office near Vaniyambadi regarding child protection, teenage pregnancy and prevention of child marriage.
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