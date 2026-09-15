ETV Bharat / state

17-Yr-Old Girl Rescued From Child Marriage In Tamil Nadu; Case Filed Against Groom, 3 Others

Tirupattur: Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case against four persons, including a 23-year-old groom, after rescuing a 17-year-old girl from a child marriage in Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district on Monday, officials said.

Acting on information that a man, working as a construction foreman, was getting married to a minor girl from a village near Alangayam, the Tirupattur District Singapen Special Task Force reached the scene and conducted an investigation. After the investigation confirmed that the bride was a minor, she was rescued and a case was filed against four persons.

The Vaniyambadi police said that the rescued girl has now been safely housed at the Integrated Service Centre and is being provided with necessary counselling. The Integrated Service Centre provides women and children with necessary medical care, legal and police assistance, and psychological counselling.