'I Can Only See My Son's Shadow': 17 Years After Acid Attack In Odisha, Pramodini Still Fights For Life And Justice

By Narayan Sahoo

Cuttack: “What after six years when he will be released… What if he comes back? What if he hurts my son, my husband, my family, or the witnesses?” These are the questions that Pramodini keeps battling with, to find answers.

As she speaks, her voice shakes, not because she is weak but from the undefined fear that time has failed to erase. Seventeen years may have passed since that dreadful evening, but for Pramodini Roul, the scars of that 2009 acid attack still feel raw.

“I have no interest in life. Because, I have a body, true, but there is no soul. It has died long back,” she says suddenly immersed in thoughts.

Pramodini cannot see clearly anymore, neither can she hear well. Her days begin and end in bouts of pain - both physical and mental. She is forced to continue her hospital visits. And memories that hurt, refuse to fade. Though she is independent, she needs someone’s arm to hold when she steps out. “God has given me a son, but I can only see his shadow. I feel him, feed him and love him but I cannot see his face clearly. It is all hazy, my eyes have been damaged,” says she, probably tired with the compulsions of life and resolve to fight.

It was April 18, 2009, a little before sunset. Pramodini, then a 16-year-old college girl from Jagatsinghpur district, was returning home on a bicycle with her cousin when a young man of 28 years, Santosh Bedanta came on a motorbike without a number plate and threw acid on her. The incident changed the lives of many - including Pramodini's family members.

What was the reason? She had rejected his marriage proposal.

That single act of cruelty of a jilted lover burned her face, body and her dreams. She braved it all with strength and courage because she did not want to give up. “I wanted to fight and so I had to live,” she says.