'I Can Only See My Son's Shadow': 17 Years After Acid Attack In Odisha, Pramodini Still Fights For Life And Justice
When ETV Bharat revisited the acid attack survivor, she spoke about the lingering fear and apprehensions. But her words burned with the power of survival.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
By Narayan Sahoo
Cuttack: “What after six years when he will be released… What if he comes back? What if he hurts my son, my husband, my family, or the witnesses?” These are the questions that Pramodini keeps battling with, to find answers.
As she speaks, her voice shakes, not because she is weak but from the undefined fear that time has failed to erase. Seventeen years may have passed since that dreadful evening, but for Pramodini Roul, the scars of that 2009 acid attack still feel raw.
“I have no interest in life. Because, I have a body, true, but there is no soul. It has died long back,” she says suddenly immersed in thoughts.
Pramodini cannot see clearly anymore, neither can she hear well. Her days begin and end in bouts of pain - both physical and mental. She is forced to continue her hospital visits. And memories that hurt, refuse to fade. Though she is independent, she needs someone’s arm to hold when she steps out. “God has given me a son, but I can only see his shadow. I feel him, feed him and love him but I cannot see his face clearly. It is all hazy, my eyes have been damaged,” says she, probably tired with the compulsions of life and resolve to fight.
It was April 18, 2009, a little before sunset. Pramodini, then a 16-year-old college girl from Jagatsinghpur district, was returning home on a bicycle with her cousin when a young man of 28 years, Santosh Bedanta came on a motorbike without a number plate and threw acid on her. The incident changed the lives of many - including Pramodini's family members.
What was the reason? She had rejected his marriage proposal.
That single act of cruelty of a jilted lover burned her face, body and her dreams. She braved it all with strength and courage because she did not want to give up. “I wanted to fight and so I had to live,” she says.
The man was sentenced to 14 years in prison, but eight years have passed. “It is a matter of six more years and he will walk free. I am sure he would not have changed. Even the day he was convicted, I saw his eyes red with wrath. I do not know what he will do when he gets out,” Pramodini says, her voice taut with dread.
The government compensation of Rs 10 lakh was given in stages but she spent more than that on the treatment. Today, she works with an NGO, but most of her salary is spent on her treatment.
“Would you believe me if I say that I spend Rs 10,000 a month on eye drops? That is the basic. There are other costs as well,” Pramodini adds. Despite multiple surgeries and painful procedures, she fights with some pain or the other, each passing day.
Pramodini expressed her desire to meet the Chief Minister Mohan Majhi to seek more help. “I have not succeeded in getting an appointment. I cannot stand for long. So if I get an appointment, I have to come back immediately,” she says, explaining why attending public meetings is impossible for her.
The revisit to Pramodini was necessitated after the news of an UP acid attack survivor who got only Rs 5 lakh as compensation after 28 years made to the headlines just a day ago. “I am in deep anguish. Can money really compensate for lost eyes, burnt skin, damaged body parts?” she asks.
Pramodini’s life, people believe, is back on track. But it is not. “A crime is committed against us for no fault of ours. But we end up paying for it all our lives. Instead of just compensation, it would rather be important to give us good treatment, a job after recovery, a life where we don’t have to live with fear,” she demands.
As Pramodini leaves to fend for her son, she says, “I am afraid about the uncertain future. But I am still here. And I am still fighting to survive. I will continue to do so till my last breath.”
