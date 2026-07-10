17-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Shoplifting Accusation; Supermarket Sealed In Chhattisgarh
The family alleged that the sisters were detained inside the store and subjected to mental harassment.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:10 AM IST
Korea: A 17-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in Baikunthpur, the district headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Korea district, after she was accused of shoplifting at a private supermarket. Police have sealed the supermarket and launched an investigation following allegations of harassment, extortion and mental abuse made by the girl's family.
According to the family, the teenager, the daughter of a police constable, had gone shopping with her sister at the supermarket when the management accused the two of theft.
The family alleged that the sisters were detained inside the store and subjected to mental harassment. The teenager was allegedly made to prepare a list of the items said to have been stolen and was forced to write that she and her sister had committed the theft. She was also allegedly made to sign the written statement.
The girl's family further alleged that the supermarket management initially demanded Rs 20,000, which was later increased to Rs 50,000, to settle the matter. They also said that the student's scooter was confiscated by the store.
According to the family, when the girl's father, Shivnath Singh, a constable in the police department, visited the supermarket to retrieve the scooter, he too was allegedly asked to pay Rs 50,000 and was refused the return of the vehicle.
Police reached the residence after receiving information about the incident and sent the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Korea Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar Kurre said the preliminary investigation found that the student's scooter had been retained by the supermarket management and had not been returned. Investigators have also received information suggesting that Rs 20,000 was allegedly demanded before the scooter would be handed back.
"The supermarket has been sealed, and CCTV footage, documents and other evidence are being examined. The investigation will determine what statement the student was asked to write, under what circumstances her signature was obtained, and whether the allegations regarding the demand for money and withholding of the scooter are true. We are also investigating the circumstances that led to the suicide," the SP said.
Police said the allegations of mental harassment, blackmail, attempted extortion and wrongful accusation of theft will be verified during the investigation. Appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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