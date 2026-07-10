ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Shoplifting Accusation; Supermarket Sealed In Chhattisgarh

Korea: A 17-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in Baikunthpur, the district headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Korea district, after she was accused of shoplifting at a private supermarket. Police have sealed the supermarket and launched an investigation following allegations of harassment, extortion and mental abuse made by the girl's family.

According to the family, the teenager, the daughter of a police constable, had gone shopping with her sister at the supermarket when the management accused the two of theft.

The family alleged that the sisters were detained inside the store and subjected to mental harassment. The teenager was allegedly made to prepare a list of the items said to have been stolen and was forced to write that she and her sister had committed the theft. She was also allegedly made to sign the written statement.

The girl's family further alleged that the supermarket management initially demanded Rs 20,000, which was later increased to Rs 50,000, to settle the matter. They also said that the student's scooter was confiscated by the store.

According to the family, when the girl's father, Shivnath Singh, a constable in the police department, visited the supermarket to retrieve the scooter, he too was allegedly asked to pay Rs 50,000 and was refused the return of the vehicle.