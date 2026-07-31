ETV Bharat / state

17 Year Old Probable Woman Cricketer Dies By Suicide After Not Getting Selected In VCA Team

A 17-year-old female budding cricketer died by suicide in the jurisdiction of the Bajaj Nagar Police Station in Nagpur, since she was not selected to the Vidarbha Cricket Association ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: A 17-year-old female budding cricketer died by suicide in the jurisdiction of the Bajaj Nagar Police Station in Nagpur. The young cricketer has been identified as Aditi Chaukande.

Their family was originally from Akola. Preliminary reports suggest Aditi was under mental stress after failing to secure a spot in the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) team selection. Police have launched investigations, and they have confirmed a suicide note was found.

For the past two years, Aditi was living with her mother at Umalakshmi Apartments in the Lakshmi Nagar area of ​​Nagpur. She harboured a dream of achieving great success in cricket as she had been training regularly and rigorously at the Surve Cricket Academy in Nagpur.

Just recently, the VCA team selection process concluded, in which she was informed she had not made it this time. Since then, police said, she was under mental stress. Disturbed by this rejection, Aditi is said to have taken this as a failure and, in her low moment early Friday morning, took her life.

Speaking to the media, Chetan Chouhan, Police Inspector, Bajaj Nagar police station, said, "At 5.30 AM, a young lady named Aditi Chaukande died by suicide. She lived with her mother in Lakshmi Nagar. She was a cricketer who practised at Surya Academy. She had been with the academy for the last two to three years. Her brother is also a cricketer. She was not selected and saw it as a setback in her life."