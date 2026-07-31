17 Year Old Probable Woman Cricketer Dies By Suicide After Not Getting Selected In VCA Team
Police stated that the exact reason for the suicide would become clear only after the investigation is concluded
Published : July 31, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Nagpur: A 17-year-old female budding cricketer died by suicide in the jurisdiction of the Bajaj Nagar Police Station in Nagpur. The young cricketer has been identified as Aditi Chaukande.
Their family was originally from Akola. Preliminary reports suggest Aditi was under mental stress after failing to secure a spot in the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) team selection. Police have launched investigations, and they have confirmed a suicide note was found.
For the past two years, Aditi was living with her mother at Umalakshmi Apartments in the Lakshmi Nagar area of Nagpur. She harboured a dream of achieving great success in cricket as she had been training regularly and rigorously at the Surve Cricket Academy in Nagpur.
Just recently, the VCA team selection process concluded, in which she was informed she had not made it this time. Since then, police said, she was under mental stress. Disturbed by this rejection, Aditi is said to have taken this as a failure and, in her low moment early Friday morning, took her life.
Speaking to the media, Chetan Chouhan, Police Inspector, Bajaj Nagar police station, said, "At 5.30 AM, a young lady named Aditi Chaukande died by suicide. She lived with her mother in Lakshmi Nagar. She was a cricketer who practised at Surya Academy. She had been with the academy for the last two to three years. Her brother is also a cricketer. She was not selected and saw it as a setback in her life."
Police discovered a suicide note at the scene, and preliminary information indicates it mentions, "I was not selected."
Chouhan added, "Aditi in her note has stated, she was not selected and this she saw as a big setback in her life due to which she was ending her life's journey."
Upon receiving news of the incident, the Bajaj Nagar police rushed to the spot and conducted a formal inspection of the scene. The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police stated that the exact reason for the suicide would become clear only after the investigation is concluded. This incident has caused shock and sorrow within Nagpur's sports community.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)