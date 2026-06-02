ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Patna Hostel, Probe Underway

The student was found dead in her room at a private hostel in Patna's Secretariat Colony area. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Patna: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar's Samastipur district was found dead in her hostel room in Patna on Tuesday, prompting a police investigation. The girl had been staying at a private hostel in Secretariat Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Patrakar Nagar police station, while preparing for the medical entrance examination.

According to police, the student had been living in a Patna hostel since 2024. She had recently completed a phase of her preparation and returned to her native village for some time, before returning to Patna about 10 days ago to resume her studies.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when fellow hostel residents discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. The hostel administration immediately informed the police.

Police personnel from Patrakar Nagar police station rushed to the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also visited the hostel and collected evidence from the scene.

'Student Was Distressed For Several Days'

During the preliminary investigation, police learned that the student had been emotionally distressed over the past few days. Friends and fellow hostel residents told investigators that she had recently appeared upset and withdrawn.

According to her friends, she had a phone conversation with a young man on Monday night. After the call, she became emotional and was seen crying. "She looked extremely disturbed. We tried to console her, but she continued crying," one of her friends reportedly told police.

Hostel warden Abha Singh said the student had dinner as usual on Monday night before returning to her room. "Nothing in her behaviour suggested that she might take such an extreme step. She was generally a quiet and reserved student," Singh said.

Friends further told investigators that the student had discussed some personal issues with them. They had advised her not to take any drastic steps and encouraged her to seek support.