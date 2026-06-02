17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Patna Hostel, Probe Underway
Police are examining call records and forensic evidence after a teenage NEET student was found dead in Patna.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Patna: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar's Samastipur district was found dead in her hostel room in Patna on Tuesday, prompting a police investigation. The girl had been staying at a private hostel in Secretariat Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Patrakar Nagar police station, while preparing for the medical entrance examination.
According to police, the student had been living in a Patna hostel since 2024. She had recently completed a phase of her preparation and returned to her native village for some time, before returning to Patna about 10 days ago to resume her studies.
The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when fellow hostel residents discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. The hostel administration immediately informed the police.
Police personnel from Patrakar Nagar police station rushed to the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also visited the hostel and collected evidence from the scene.
'Student Was Distressed For Several Days'
During the preliminary investigation, police learned that the student had been emotionally distressed over the past few days. Friends and fellow hostel residents told investigators that she had recently appeared upset and withdrawn.
According to her friends, she had a phone conversation with a young man on Monday night. After the call, she became emotional and was seen crying. "She looked extremely disturbed. We tried to console her, but she continued crying," one of her friends reportedly told police.
Hostel warden Abha Singh said the student had dinner as usual on Monday night before returning to her room. "Nothing in her behaviour suggested that she might take such an extreme step. She was generally a quiet and reserved student," Singh said.
Friends further told investigators that the student had discussed some personal issues with them. They had advised her not to take any drastic steps and encouraged her to seek support.
According to police sources, during the phone conversation, the friend allegedly urged her to return home and stay with her parents. The student reportedly replied that even her parents were not speaking to her.
Some relatives of the deceased have informally expressed suspicion that a young man had been troubling her for a considerable period. However, police said no formal complaint regarding harassment had been received so far and no conclusion could be drawn at this stage.
Investigators are examining the student's mobile phone, call records and other technical evidence to determine the circumstances leading to her death.
The deceased student's mother is a teacher, while her father is a farmer. Family members rushed to Patna after receiving information about the incident.
Police Investigating All Angles
ASP (Patna Sadar) Abhinav Kumar said police were alerted after hostel residents found the student's body. "Police rushed to the spot and secured the hostel premises. An FSL team was called to examine the scene. The family has been informed, and the matter is being investigated from all angles," Kumar said.
Patrakar Nagar SHO Sonu Kumar said the student's mobile phone had been seized for analysis. "We received information about the student's death, following which the police and the forensic team reached the spot. Her mobile phone has been recovered and all aspects of the case are being investigated," Kumar said.
He added, "No suicide note has been found so far. The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the death will become clearer after the forensic examination and post-mortem report." Police said the investigation is continuing and all possible angles are being examined.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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