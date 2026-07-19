ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar: A 17-year-old NEET 2026 aspirant died by suicide in his hostel room in Rajasthan’s Sikar, police said on Sunday.

The hostel staff reported the incident after discovering the boy’s body and alerting the police.

“Staff tried waking the student in the morning but got no response. Peering through a window, they found him deceased and immediately informed us,” said an official from the Udyog Nagar police station.

Police reached the hostel immediately, and upon opening the room, they took the body in their custody. “After all legal formalities and a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family,” they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Budania told the media that the student, a native of Jaipur Rural district, had been preparing for NEET in Sikar for nearly two years.