17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Sikar
A 17-year-old NEET aspirant in Sikar was found dead in his hostel room. Police are investigating; no suicide note or phone was recovered.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Sikar: A 17-year-old NEET 2026 aspirant died by suicide in his hostel room in Rajasthan’s Sikar, police said on Sunday.
The hostel staff reported the incident after discovering the boy’s body and alerting the police.
“Staff tried waking the student in the morning but got no response. Peering through a window, they found him deceased and immediately informed us,” said an official from the Udyog Nagar police station.
Police reached the hostel immediately, and upon opening the room, they took the body in their custody. “After all legal formalities and a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family,” they said.
Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Budania told the media that the student, a native of Jaipur Rural district, had been preparing for NEET in Sikar for nearly two years.
“Initial findings suggest he was staying alone in the hostel room. His family told police that he had appeared for both the Class 12 board examinations and the NEET exam this year,” he said.
Budania further said that police did not recover any suicide note from the room even after a thorough search. “We also did not find a mobile phone in the room,” he added.
The officer said a case of unnatural death had been registered at the police station and launched an investigation. “The reason behind the student's death remains unclear. The family has not lodged any formal complaint. However, we are examining the student's academic background, family circumstances and other factors to determine the circumstances leading to the incident,” he said.
The death is the third reported suicide involving a NEET aspirant in Sikar in the past three months. The two other NEET students died by suicide in separate incidents in May and June, said police.
Suicide is not a solution: If someone is going through a difficult time or needs help, please reach out to a trusted person or a helpline. If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, call the Sneha Foundation helpline - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821. The helpline is open Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.
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