17-Year-Old Injured After Father's Firearm Accidentally Goes Off In Kasaragod
The boy found the firearm kept under his father's pillow and it accidentally discharged while he was examining it.
By PTI
Published : November 8, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Kasaragod: A 17-year-old boy has been injured after a firearm belonging to his father accidentally discharged while he was examining it at their house in Poochakkad here, police said on Sunday.
Police have registered a case against Kunjhamed, the father of the injured boy.
The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Poochakkad in Pallikkara village.
The boy found the firearm kept under the pillow on his father's bed. It accidentally discharged while he was examining it, causing a bullet injury, police said.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his condition is stable, police said.
Based on information received from the hospital, Bekal police reached the spot and recorded the injured boy's statement.
A case was registered against his father under Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering the life or personal safety of others through negligence, and Section 30 of the Arms Act, 1959, for alleged contravention of licence conditions.
Police said they would request the authorities to cancel the gun licence issued to the father, as he had allegedly kept the firearm negligently, endangering the lives of others.
Also Read