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17-Year-Old Injured After Father's Firearm Accidentally Goes Off In Kasaragod

Representational Picture ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kasaragod: A 17-year-old boy has been injured after a firearm belonging to his father accidentally discharged while he was examining it at their house in Poochakkad here, police said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case against Kunjhamed, the father of the injured boy.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Poochakkad in Pallikkara village. The boy found the firearm kept under the pillow on his father's bed. It accidentally discharged while he was examining it, causing a bullet injury, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his condition is stable, police said.