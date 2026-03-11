17-Year-Old Girl, A NEET Aspirant, 'Dies By Suicide' In Coaching Hub Kota; Probe Underway
A minor girl, studying in Class 11 and preparing for NEET-UG medical entrance exam, was found dead at her house in Kota on Tuesday.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Kota: A 17-year-old girl student, preparing for NEET-UG medical entrance exam, died allegedly by suicide at her rented house under Anantpura police station here on Tuesday, while her mother was outside to attend a wedding ritual in the family.
According to police, a day after her maternal uncle's wedding, when her mother had gone to attend the traditional ceremony welcoming the bride to the house, the girl took the extreme step.
Anantpura police station officer Ramesh Kavia said the girl's family, originally from Padasaliya village, had moved to Kota, India's premiere coaching hub, for her education. "The family was living in a rented house in Vinoba Bhave Nagar. The girl's maternal uncle got married late Monday night (March 9). On Tuesday, a welcome ceremony for the newly married bride was being held. After the wedding, the girl's father returned to his village for some work, while his wife and daughter stayed back. Later, the girl's mother went to attend the bride's house entry ceremony, while the 17-year-old stayed alone at home," Kavia said.
"When the woman returned, her daughter did not open the door. She then called other family members. The relatives broke open the door and rushed the girl to a hospital, but doctors declared her dead," the official said.
After the post mortem on Tuesday, the body was handed over to the family.
Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. "The actual reason will emerge after questioning family members and conducting technical investigation," Kavia added.
The deceased girl's maternal uncle said his niece was preparing for the NEET-UG medical entrance exam in Kota. "She was studying in Class 11. She was very good in studies, which is why her father had shifted to Kota with family so that she could continue her education," he said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
