17-Year-Old Girl, A NEET Aspirant, 'Dies By Suicide' In Coaching Hub Kota; Probe Underway

Kota: A 17-year-old girl student, preparing for NEET-UG medical entrance exam, died allegedly by suicide at her rented house under Anantpura police station here on Tuesday, while her mother was outside to attend a wedding ritual in the family.

According to police, a day after her maternal uncle's wedding, when her mother had gone to attend the traditional ceremony welcoming the bride to the house, the girl took the extreme step.

Anantpura police station officer Ramesh Kavia said the girl's family, originally from Padasaliya village, had moved to Kota, India's premiere coaching hub, for her education. "The family was living in a rented house in Vinoba Bhave Nagar. The girl's maternal uncle got married late Monday night (March 9). On Tuesday, a welcome ceremony for the newly married bride was being held. After the wedding, the girl's father returned to his village for some work, while his wife and daughter stayed back. Later, the girl's mother went to attend the bride's house entry ceremony, while the 17-year-old stayed alone at home," Kavia said.

"When the woman returned, her daughter did not open the door. She then called other family members. The relatives broke open the door and rushed the girl to a hospital, but doctors declared her dead," the official said.

After the post mortem on Tuesday, the body was handed over to the family.