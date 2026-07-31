ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota, Was Waiting For Class XII Supplementary Exam Results

Kota: A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at Mahavir Nagar locality of Rajasthan's Kota.

The deceased was recording a video on her mobile phone at the time of the incident. The video, the contents of which are not available at the moment, seems to be a message from the deceased before she took the extreme step.

Police said, the deceased had recently appeared for her Class XII supplementary exams and was awaiting her results. The girl's family hails from Bihar but is residing in Kota for the last over 10 years. The girl's father had passed away, and her mother supports the household by working as a daily wager.

Mahavir Nagar police station SHO Harendra Singh Sauda said information was received regarding the death of the 17-year-old student residing in Mahavir Nagar locality of the city. "At the time of the incident, the girl was alone at home. Her brother had gone for tuition classes, and her mother was out on an errand. The incident was discovered only when her brother returned home. The family rushed her to the new hospital at the medical college, where doctors declared her brought dead. The police conducted a postmortem on Thursday and handed over the body to the family," he said.