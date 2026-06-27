ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Receiving TT Vaccine In Nashik, Probe Underway

Nashik: A 17-year-old girl died shortly after receiving a tetanus and diphtheria (TT) vaccine at a municipal vaccination camp in Nashik on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shravani Anil Patil, a resident of Khutwad Nagar in Nashik. She had visited the Kamatwade Urban Primary Health Centre, run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, as part of a routine immunisation session.

According to officials, Shravani was administered the vaccine at around 1 pm on Wednesday. While returning home, she allegedly felt dizzy and collapsed on the road. She lost consciousness within minutes. Her family initially rushed her to a private hospital and later shifted her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, police completed the inquest and post-mortem procedures. Municipal health officials said the exact cause of death is unclear and a detailed investigation is underway.

Nashik Municipal Health Officer Vijay Devkar said the vaccine sample would be sent for high-level testing to determine whether there was any link between the vaccination and the girl's death.

Officials said the vaccine is supplied by the central government and is used across the country. The Kamatwade Health Centre had received 24 vials of the vaccine, of which 12 have been used to vaccinate around 120 people so far.