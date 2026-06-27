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17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Receiving TT Vaccine In Nashik, Probe Underway

Shravani was administered the vaccine at around 1 pm on Wednesday. While returning home, she reportedly felt dizzy and collapsed on the road.

17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Receiving TT Vaccine In Nashik, Probe Underway
Shravani Anil Patil. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2026 at 2:31 AM IST

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Updated : June 27, 2026 at 2:38 AM IST

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Nashik: A 17-year-old girl died shortly after receiving a tetanus and diphtheria (TT) vaccine at a municipal vaccination camp in Nashik on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shravani Anil Patil, a resident of Khutwad Nagar in Nashik. She had visited the Kamatwade Urban Primary Health Centre, run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, as part of a routine immunisation session.

According to officials, Shravani was administered the vaccine at around 1 pm on Wednesday. While returning home, she allegedly felt dizzy and collapsed on the road. She lost consciousness within minutes. Her family initially rushed her to a private hospital and later shifted her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, police completed the inquest and post-mortem procedures. Municipal health officials said the exact cause of death is unclear and a detailed investigation is underway.

Nashik Municipal Health Officer Vijay Devkar said the vaccine sample would be sent for high-level testing to determine whether there was any link between the vaccination and the girl's death.

Officials said the vaccine is supplied by the central government and is used across the country. The Kamatwade Health Centre had received 24 vials of the vaccine, of which 12 have been used to vaccinate around 120 people so far.

The health department contacted all beneficiaries who had received the vaccine and found that none had reported any adverse effects.

The vial from which Shravani received the vaccine was also used to inoculate five others, including four pregnant women, a 16-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. According to officials, all of them are in stable condition and are being closely monitored by the health department.

Shravani's father, Anil Patil, alleged that his daughter collapsed within minutes of receiving the vaccine. "She had prepared food for the family before we went to the vaccination centre. After taking the vaccine, she suddenly collapsed and started bleeding from her nose. She was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead," he said.

Officials said the cause of death is undetermined, and the girl's viscera has been preserved for further examination. Vaccine samples will also be sent to the laboratory for detailed analysis.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a medical store. The footage reportedly shows Shravani walking with her father after receiving the vaccine before suddenly collapsing on the ground.

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Last Updated : June 27, 2026 at 2:38 AM IST

TAGGED:

TT VACCINE
NASHIK MUNICIPAL CORPORATION
HEALTH DEPARTMENT
PUBLIC HEALTH
VACCINATION

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