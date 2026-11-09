17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped On Diwali Night In Bihar; Police Detain Four Suspects
Four people were detained after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on Diwali night in Patna's Barh subdivision while searching for her father.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Patna: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped on Diwali night in Barh subdivision of Bihar’s Patna, leading police to detain four suspects, officials said.
The victim’s younger sister told police that the two left their home around 11 pm to look for their ailing father, who had failed to return home.
According to police, four local youths intercepted the sisters about 500 metres from their house. When the younger sister tried to intervene, the attackers gagged her and threatened her at gunpoint. “They then abducted her elder sister and took her to an isolated road, about 1 to 1.5 kilometres from their home, where they allegedly raped her in turns,” police said.
Following the assault, the accused fled while the two sisters returned home around 1 am, after which the younger sister showed presence of mind and alerted the police through the Dial 112 emergency service.
A police patrol team immediately reached the spot and took the victim to a sub-divisional hospital for a medical examination, the report of which is awaited. Police said a team was formed soon after the incident and four suspects were detained following raids. Forensic evidence is also being gathered as part of the investigation.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Barh subdivision, Ramkrishna said a team was formed last night only given the gravity of the situation. “Acting swiftly, we conducted raids and have taken four suspects into custody. They are currently being interrogated. The police are also gathering forensic evidence related to the incident,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials and locals said the victim’s mother died about two years ago, and her father has reportedly been suffering from depression since her death.
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