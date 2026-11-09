ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped On Diwali Night In Bihar; Police Detain Four Suspects

Victim speaking to the media ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped on Diwali night in Barh subdivision of Bihar’s Patna, leading police to detain four suspects, officials said.

The victim’s younger sister told police that the two left their home around 11 pm to look for their ailing father, who had failed to return home.

According to police, four local youths intercepted the sisters about 500 metres from their house. When the younger sister tried to intervene, the attackers gagged her and threatened her at gunpoint. “They then abducted her elder sister and took her to an isolated road, about 1 to 1.5 kilometres from their home, where they allegedly raped her in turns,” police said. Following the assault, the accused fled while the two sisters returned home around 1 am, after which the younger sister showed presence of mind and alerted the police through the Dial 112 emergency service.