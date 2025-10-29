ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old College Student’s Mysterious Death In Tamil Nadu Sparks Police Probe

Dindigul: A 17-year-old girl from a small village near Vedasandur in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, who was studying in her first year at a private college near Dindigul, suddenly fell seriously ill last week. Her deeply worried parents immediately admitted her to the Dindigul Government Hospital for urgent medical treatment on October 24.

Despite receiving continuous treatment for several days, the young girl tragically died on Tuesday morning without showing any signs of recovery. During the detailed medical examination, doctors were shocked to discover that she was pregnant, following which they immediately informed the Vadamadurai police about the situation.