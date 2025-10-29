17-Year-Old College Student’s Mysterious Death In Tamil Nadu Sparks Police Probe
A first-year student near Vedasandur died after a sudden illness. Doctors found she was pregnant, prompting police to investigate possible abortion, relationship, or natural causes.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 12:03 AM IST
Dindigul: A 17-year-old girl from a small village near Vedasandur in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, who was studying in her first year at a private college near Dindigul, suddenly fell seriously ill last week. Her deeply worried parents immediately admitted her to the Dindigul Government Hospital for urgent medical treatment on October 24.
Despite receiving continuous treatment for several days, the young girl tragically died on Tuesday morning without showing any signs of recovery. During the detailed medical examination, doctors were shocked to discover that she was pregnant, following which they immediately informed the Vadamadurai police about the situation.
Acting swiftly on the hospital’s report, the police summoned the girl’s parents for questioning and recorded their statements carefully. The parents then handed over their daughter’s mobile phone to the police to help determine whether she had any contact with any male friends recently.
Investigators are now looking into multiple possibilities and leads, whether the student was in a secret relationship unknown to her parents, if an attempted abortion caused her illness and eventual death, or whether the incident resulted from entirely natural causes.
Since the deceased student’s native village falls under the jurisdiction of the Vadamadurai police station area, sources at the Dindigul Taluk police station have confirmed that the Vadamadurai police will take necessary legal action, including registering a case and initiating a detailed investigation into the matter.