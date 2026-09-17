17-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Abhimanyu Mishra Visits Bhopal, Trains 10 Hours A day To Crack Top 30
Mishra entered the Guinness World Records as the world's youngest grandmaster at the age of 12 years, four months and 25 days.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Bhopal: At 17, American chess grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra has already become a familiar name in school textbooks and general knowledge quizzes in India. Mishra entered the Guinness World Records as the world's youngest grandmaster at the age of 12 years, four months and 25 days.
His journey began with a chess set he received as a gift, and his first major victory came when he defeated his own school principal at the age of five. Now, Mishra is ranked around 75th to 80th in the world and has set his sights on reaching a 2,700 ELO rating and breaking into the world's top 30 players.
Mishra, who was born in New Jersey and represents the United States in international chess, recently visited Bhopal to meet his grandmother, Geeta Mishra. He spoke to ETV Bharat about his journey, achievements and ambitions.
While Mishra is currently studying in Class 11 in New Jersey, his achievement as the world's youngest grandmaster has become part of his sister's Class 7 CBSE syllabus. An objective-type question in her textbook asks students to identify the chess player who holds the Guinness World Record for becoming the youngest grandmaster.
Mishra also made headlines after defeating Indian chess stars D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa. He defeated Praggnanandhaa in Switzerland and Gukesh, the reigning world champion at the time, becoming the youngest player to defeat him.
Behind those achievements, however, lies an intense training schedule. Mishra said he spends around 10 hours a day practising chess. He is currently rated about 150 points higher than his coach, while only a handful of players in the world are at a level where they can train him, according to his family.
“My target is to reach the top 30 grandmasters in the world. After that, the dream is to become world champion,” he said. His grandmother, Geeta Mishra, said his father, Hemant Mishra, encouraged him to explore the game despite his young age. By the age of five, Abhimanyu had defeated his school principal in chess.
His father said his records are the result of years of dedication and hard work. “Any child can excel only when they are given enough opportunities and then supported with hard work,” Hemant said.
For Abhimanyu, becoming the world's youngest grandmaster at a young age was a turning point. He said the achievement came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when chess competitions around the world had largely come to a halt. “I broke the record after travelling to Hungary and playing continuously for three months during COVID,” he said.
Reflecting on his achievements, he said defeating players such as Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa remains an important part of his journey. Mishra is currently in India to participate in matches in the Global Chess League. He played for Viswanathan Anand's team in Bengaluru and was named Man of the Match twice. His international chess journey began when he was seven. Since then, he has travelled to around 30 countries for competitions.
“Almost half of my passport is filled. I have travelled to a little less than half the world,” he said with a smile.
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