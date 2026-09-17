ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Abhimanyu Mishra Visits Bhopal, Trains 10 Hours A day To Crack Top 30

Bhopal: At 17, American chess grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra has already become a familiar name in school textbooks and general knowledge quizzes in India. Mishra entered the Guinness World Records as the world's youngest grandmaster at the age of 12 years, four months and 25 days.

His journey began with a chess set he received as a gift, and his first major victory came when he defeated his own school principal at the age of five. Now, Mishra is ranked around 75th to 80th in the world and has set his sights on reaching a 2,700 ELO rating and breaking into the world's top 30 players.

Mishra, who was born in New Jersey and represents the United States in international chess, recently visited Bhopal to meet his grandmother, Geeta Mishra. He spoke to ETV Bharat about his journey, achievements and ambitions.

While Mishra is currently studying in Class 11 in New Jersey, his achievement as the world's youngest grandmaster has become part of his sister's Class 7 CBSE syllabus. An objective-type question in her textbook asks students to identify the chess player who holds the Guinness World Record for becoming the youngest grandmaster.

Mishra also made headlines after defeating Indian chess stars D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa. He defeated Praggnanandhaa in Switzerland and Gukesh, the reigning world champion at the time, becoming the youngest player to defeat him.

Behind those achievements, however, lies an intense training schedule. Mishra said he spends around 10 hours a day practising chess. He is currently rated about 150 points higher than his coach, while only a handful of players in the world are at a level where they can train him, according to his family.