17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Delhi's New Usmanpur, Old Rivalry Suspected
Police launched a manhunt after a teenager was fatally stabbed in New Usmanpur, with family members alleging revenge over past disputes.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area late Monday night, police said. The incident triggered panic in the locality, with a large number of residents gathering at the scene after the attack.
The deceased, a resident of Gamri's Fifth Pusta area, was found lying critically injured after police received information about a stabbing around 10.25 pm.
"Upon reaching the location, police found the teenager lying on the ground with multiple stab injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a police officer said.
Senior police officials reached the spot soon after the incident. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the crime branch examined the scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the teenager was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and sustained multiple injuries, leading to his death. Police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.
Authorities are examining the victim's recent movements and associations to establish the motive behind the crime.
Family Suspects Old Rivalry
The victim's family suspects that the murder may be linked to an old dispute. According to relatives, the teenager had a confrontation with a group of youths around two months ago.
Family members believe the attack may have been carried out as an act of revenge stemming from that earlier altercation.
Local residents told police that three assailants allegedly arrived on a scooter and stabbed the victim before fleeing through the rear side of the locality under the cover of darkness.
CCTV Footage Under Scanner
Police said they have obtained some important leads in the case. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scrutinised, while local residents are being questioned as part of the investigation.
Multiple teams have been formed to track down the suspects, and raids are being conducted at possible hideouts. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rahul Ahlawat said all angles are being examined and the accused would be arrested soon.
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