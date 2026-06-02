ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Delhi's New Usmanpur, Old Rivalry Suspected

Police personnel investigate the scene where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area late Monday night, police said. The incident triggered panic in the locality, with a large number of residents gathering at the scene after the attack.

The deceased, a resident of Gamri's Fifth Pusta area, was found lying critically injured after police received information about a stabbing around 10.25 pm.

"Upon reaching the location, police found the teenager lying on the ground with multiple stab injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a police officer said.

Senior police officials reached the spot soon after the incident. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the crime branch examined the scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the teenager was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and sustained multiple injuries, leading to his death. Police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Authorities are examining the victim's recent movements and associations to establish the motive behind the crime.

Family Suspects Old Rivalry